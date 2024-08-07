The Boston Red Sox may be getting a major boost to their bullpen. Reliever Liam Hendriks appears to be working his way through the final stages of his rehab, and could be joining the Red Sox sooner rather than later.

Hendriks, who underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2023, just reached a major milestone in his rehab according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.

After throwing a live batting practice session at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Hendriks is feeling “better than expected” and has already thrown again since Tuesday's BP.

The next step for Hendriks is another live BP Saturday at Fenway Park, per McAdam.

This is excellent news both for Hendriks and the Red Sox. Initial reports after Hendriks' Tommy John surgery last year were that he would be out until at least the start of 2025. So, the fact that he is even considering a return during the 2024 season, just about 12 months after surgery shows how ahead of schedule he is.

Hendriks is also a cancer survivor. He missed the beginning of the 2023 season while recovering from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, making it even more significant that he finally appears to be approaching 100% health.

What will Liam Hendriks bring to the Red Sox?

Before his cancer diagnosis and Tommy John surgery, Hendriks was one of the absolute best closers in baseball. The three-time All-Star, who transitioned to the bullpen in 2015, had a devastating fastball-slider combination that allowed him to lead the American League with 38 saves in 2021.

If he is even 75% of the player he was before all of his health issues, the Red Sox will be getting a real asset to use at the back of their bullpen. When the Red Sox signed Hendriks to a two-year, $10 million contract this past offseason, the expectation was that he would not be a factor this season. However, because his rehab has apparently gone so well and Boston is competing for a postseason spot, Hendriks may not be able to just return, but make a real impact on a contending team.

It is unlikely that Hendriks would take over the closer role from Kenley Jansen, who is having an excellent season of his own. But, there are certainly high-leverage opportunities available for Hendriks.

The Red Sox didn't trade for a closer like Tanner Scott or Carlos Estevez at the deadline, but Hendriks may just be the best bullpen addition that any contending team could get this late in the season.