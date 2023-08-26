The Boston Red Sox squandered a three-run lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first contest of their three-game set at Fenway Park on Friday night, losing 7-4 — and Nick Pivetta was not happy with his performance.

In a game that served as a homecoming for superstar and NL MVP frontrunner Mookie Betts, Pivetta admitted he wasn't as sharp as he could have been.

“Just didn’t have my best stuff,” Pivetta told reporters after the loss, according to MassLive's Sean McAdam. “They took advantage of that when I got behind in counts and put some swings on some pitches I threw.”

The 30-year-old entered the game in the sixth inning, with the Red Sox holding onto a three-run lead against the NL West's best team. But he quickly proceeded to give up four hits and four earned runs, exiting the game with the Dodgers up 6-3.

LA would go on to win 7-4, with the early lead meaning next to nothing for Boston.

“There's no excuses,” Nick Pivetta continued, per McAdam. “I've got to be top line every single time I go out, especially against a team like that. I didn't put us in a great position to win, but hopefully, the team bounces back [Saturday], continues to swing it like they've been doing. It just didn’t go my way.”

With Kenley Jansen nursing a hamstring injury, Pivetta was forced to pitch two full innings, although he was clearly struggling right from the start.

Still, the Red Sox won't have to wait long to look for revenge, as Game 2 is set for 4:10 p.m. ET at Fenway on Saturday afternoon.