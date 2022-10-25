Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch

The Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers are reportedly working on a contract extension, per MLB insider Yancen Pujols. The Red Sox and Devers have previously discussed a deal. However, Pujols reports that Boston made a “A substantially improved offer” compared to Boston’s prior offer. Pujols did add a catch to the situation, as he stated that “an agreement is not yet certain.”

“These are early stages of the negotiation, but Boston’s leadership is determined to avoid the start of spring training or the season without having the Dominican under a long term contract. We’ll keep reporting,” Pujols wrote on Twitter.

The Red Sox would love to build around Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. Boston and Bogaerts have reportedly been in contract discussions as well but nothing has come to fruition. Bogaerts is expected to opt-out of his player option and test the free agent market. This doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to leave, but Boston will be forced into a potential bidding war.

Rafael Devers has one year of arbitration remaining before hitting free agency. But the Red Sox would prefer to get an extension completed sooner rather than later. As Pujols reported, the Red Sox are “determined to avoid the start of spring training or the season” without locking up Devers to a long term deal.

Both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts’ futures will be compelling storylines throughout the offseason. Devers is seemingly the likelier candidate to remain in Boston, but the Red Sox could end up inking both to long term extensions.