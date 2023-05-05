Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has enjoyed an incredible start to the 2023 season, drawing comparisons to the legendary Ted Williams.

Devers’ eighth-inning home run against the Toronto Blue Jays marked the 150th of his career, achieved in his 721st game. This impressive feat places him as the third-fastest player to hit 150 home runs in Red Sox franchise history, surpassed only by Ted Williams (664 games) and Jim Rice (711 games).

Rafael Devers' HR in the 8th inning was the 150th of his career. Tonight is his 721st career game, the 3rd fewest games to hit 150 HR in Red Sox franchise history. The only Red Sox to reach 150 HR faster? Ted Williams (664 games) & Jim Rice (711 games). pic.twitter.com/xQmsTDrsRo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2023

Currently, the Red Sox find themselves in third place in the AL East. Ahead of them are the Baltimore Orioles, who have managed to secure the second spot, while the league-leading Tampa Bay Rays lead the division. The Red Sox will need to maintain their momentum and continue showcasing stellar performances from players like Rafael Devers to close the gap and secure a higher standing in the division.

Throughout his seven seasons with the Red Sox, Devers has posted impressive stats, boasting a .281 batting average, 793 hits, 150 home runs, 486 RBI, and 461 runs scored. These achievements have contributed to a World Series win and established Devers as an excellent run producer. Devers also demonstrates discipline at the plate, with a fair amount of walks and relatively few strikeouts. Additionally, his ability to steal a few bases adds to his value as a versatile player.

The Red Sox signed Devers as a 16-year-old free agent in August 2013. At the time, he ranked sixth among the top 50 international prospects and agreed to a $1.5 million deal. According to an MLB.com report, some scouts even considered Devers to be the best left-handed hitter available on the international market.

As Rafael Devers continues to compete in the 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox, the comparisons to Ted Williams serve as a testament to his potential to become one of the franchise’s all-time greats.