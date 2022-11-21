Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers recently commented on a potential extension as well as Xander Bogaerts’ free agency, per Hector Gomez.

“For me Xander Bogaerts is a very important player on the team and he has always been here at RedSox,” Devers said. “He’s my friend, he’s my family, so I’d like him to stay here… I hope they sign both of us.”

Xander Bogaerts is one of 4 elite shortstops available in free agency. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Dansby Swanson are the other top-tier shortstops on the open market. All 4 players are destined to receive a massive payday this offseason. However, it is yet to be seen whether Boston will pursue any of them.

A previous report stated that the Red Sox are scouting the second base market in preparation for Xander Bogaerts’ potential departure. Adding a second baseman would allow Trevor Story to return to his natural position of shortstop.

With that being said, Chaim Bloom has expressed interest in re-signing Xander Bogaerts.

“We want him here. He makes us better,” Bloom said, via the Boston Globe. “Part of our jobs is to explore every option to field a contending team next year and put together a really good group. We need to explore every possible way to do that, but Bogey’s our first choice.”

Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Rafael Devers have been rumored to be discussing an extension. However, nothing has come to fruition.

Boston fans are hopeful that the team can retain Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers for years to come.