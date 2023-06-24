The Boston Red Sox have been facing pitching issues throughout the season, and they may be dealing with yet another injury after starting pitcher James Paxton was forced to come out of Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox after pitching 4 innings.

Paxton was forced to leave the game with right knee soreness. He had pitched effectively before giving way to reliever Josh Winckowski. Paxton allowed 1 run on 2 hits and he did not walk a batter while striking out 3.

Earlier this season, the Red Sox had to place Chris Sale on the 60-day disabled list with a shoulder issue and Tanner Houck suffered a facial fracture last Sunday when he was hit with a line drive while pitching against the New York Yankees.

As a result of the injuries, the Red Sox have been forced to scramble for starters and they were forced to have a bullpen game in Thursday's loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Paxton had been pitching brilliantly in his most recent starts, displaying a 96-97 miles per hour fastball and demonstrating excellent command. He came into Saturday's game with a 3-1 record and a 3.29 earned run average. He had struck out 51 batters in 38.1 innings.

James Paxton gave up a second-inning home run to Yasmani Grandal that allowed the White Sox to tie the game at 1-1. After Paxton left the game, Red Sox pitchers gave up 3 more home runs as Chicago took a 4-3 lead into the 9th inning.

Boston tied the game, but the White Sox emerged with the win after Elvis Andrus blooped in the game-winning hit following a Red Sox error by first baseman Triston Casas.