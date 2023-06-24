New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter may be retired but he's still pounding out hits against the Boston Red Sox. Jeter, in his debut on the pregame show for MLB's Fox Sports telecast, absolutely roasted former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz. Check out the hilarious Jeter-Ortiz moment, per Fox Sports MLB's Twitter account.

Fox Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt asked Jeter where sitting next to Ortiz on television ranks in his Hall of Fame career. The ex-Yankees superstar's response was gold.

“This is right there at the bottom guys, it doesn't get any worse than this.”

Hilarious. Big Papi and Alex Rodriguez thought it was comical as well, as Jeter had both in stitches of laughter.

Ortiz added to the amusing moment by promoting Jeter from captain, a title he held with the Yankees for 11 years, to “the King” of Fox Sports, even providing the MLB Hall of Famer with a crown.

In all seriousness, this was a great way for the former Yankees shortstop to kick-start his Fox Sports career- with a joke. He didn't show any nerves but getting himself and the rest of the crew to laugh immediately made himself and everyone around him at ease.

In typical Jeter fashion, he made a broadcast television debut look easy. And he also tapped into the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, which hasn't quite had the same level of hatred since Jeter and Big Papi rode off into the sunset of retirement.

One can bet that the rivalry- and plenty of jokes- will be on the docket with Jeter, Ortiz and Rodriguez on Fox Sports.