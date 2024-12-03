It appears that free agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is on his way to Beantown. The veteran hurler is reportedly close to inking a contract with the Boston Red Sox, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

“The Red Sox have progressed in talks with Aroldis Chapman and are working toward signing him, source tells MassLive,” posted Cotillo on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, another report from Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed that the agreed contract between Chapman and the Red Sox is worth $10.75 million for a year

“Left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10.75 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” reported Passan. “Boston sought left-handed help for its bullpen and lands the 36-year-old Chapman. @ChrisCotillo said deal was progressing.”

The 36-year-old Chapman most recently played for the Pittsburgh Pirates for a season during the 2024 MLB campaign.

Aroldis Chapman to continue MLB career with the Red Sox

Chapman's addition to the Red Sox in free agency provides some clarity to Boston's closer situation, especially with Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin hitting free agency. Jansen was the go-to man for the Red Sox in the ninth inning in 2024 where he recorded 24 saves.

While he's already past his prime, Chapman still has the potential to make a tremendous impact on the Red Sox, who recorded a total of 27 blown saves last season — fourth-most in the big leagues. In 68 appearances for the Pirates in 2024, Chapman went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 14 saves across 61.2 innings.

His 3.04 FIP suggests he had a much better campaign than what his ERA suggests, plus he also finished the 2024 season with a 111 ERA+. IN addition, the “Cuban Missile” still has the ability to make hitters swing and miss a lot based on his recent numbers. In 2024, he posted a 37 percent strikeout rate and a 1.9 percent home run rate.

Chapman, who will turn 37 years old in February, is also no stranger to competition in the American League East, as he played for several seasons with the New York Yankees. In seven seasons wearing Yankees pinstripes, Chapman became a three-time All-Star while recording a 2.94 ERA and 147 ERA+ across 315 appearances and 294.1 total innings.

For what's worth, Chapman has a 5.71 ERA and 1.846 WHIP along with a .333 BABIP in 18 career appearances at Fenway Park.