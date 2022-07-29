Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.

Assuming Boston sells ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, these 3 players very well could be on the move.

Christian Vasquez

Christian Vasquez isn’t the biggest name by any means. But the catcher is enjoying a solid season. He’s hitting over .275 with 8 home runs. And with good offensive catchers a rarity in today’s game, Vasquez holds plenty of trade value.

The Red Sox could be inclined to deal Vasquez away in the coming days.

Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi was an All-Star last year, but has dealt with injuries and underperformance in 2022. His current 4.43 ERA won’t entice buyers, but his impressive track record will. Eovaldi is set to hit free agency so the Red Sox should trade him if they go all in on the selling agenda.

JD Martinez

JD Martinez will be Boston’s most coveted player ahead of the deadline (assuming Bogaerts and Devers remain unavailable). Martinez is mainly a DH at this point in his career, but teams will be willing to pay for a quality right-handed hitter who hits for average and power.

JD Martinez will also hit free agency this offseason, so the Red Sox are expected to shop him over the weekend. He only has 9 home runs in 2022, but he’s hitting just under .300.