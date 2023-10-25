The Boston Red Sox officially named Craig Breslow as their new Chief Baseball Officer, replacing former President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, who was fired in September.

After many candidates withdrawing their names from consideration, with former Houston Astros general manager James Click and former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng as prominent examples, the Red Sox have landed on Craig Breslow as their guy. Breslow is a 12-year MLB veteran who played with the Red Sox in five different seasons. He retired in 2017, finishing with the Cleveland Indians at the time.

Before Breslow accepted the Chief Baseball Officer role with the Red Sox, he had been an assistant general manager with the Chicago Cubs. He started with the Cubs after his playing career as Director of Strategic Initiatives and then Director of Pitching and Special Assistant to President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein. Then, in 2021 Breslow was moved into the assistant general manager role with the Cubs.

The Red Sox have built up a strong farm system over the last couple of seasons with Chaim Bloom. The team cut payroll and as a result has not competed to the level fans desire. One of the failures has been with the pitching staff. Breslow is known for his work in that area, and he helped the Cubs turn around that part of their team.

Boston will need to revamp its pitching staff in the near future if it hopes to return to contention. Breslow could be the right hire for that reason.