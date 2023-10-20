The Boston Red Sox are shooting their shot with nearly every available big-name in their ongoing front office search but continue to be rejected. Their ambition knows no bounds, as they attempted to persuade former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng to come in for an interview. By now, you can probably guess what she said.

Ng declined the invitation, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. This is just sad. Pretty soon, even the prospective candidates are going to feel sorry for the organization. It is only a matter of time before ownership is met with pity excuses like “I'm sorry I'd love to, but I'm washing my hair that day,” or “my car won't start, just carry on without me.”

If it wasn't clear by now, these are not your slightly older brother's Red Sox. Despite a 2021 trip to the American League Championship Series and a fairly promising roster, the franchise is not inspiring much confidence to outside executives.

The Red Sox are no longer a clear-cut destination workplace

Organizational flexibility is clearly a concern, as ownership's vision is currently unclear to Sox Nation and the rest of the MLB. Hence, people are hesitant to make Fenway Park the next stop in their career journey, a far cry from how this general manager position would have been perceived only a few years ago. There was some belief that Kim Ng could be the right person to lead a new era of Boston baseball after she parted ways with the Marlins, but she may have her sights set on another landing spot.

Fortunately, there are some GM candidates with interest to join the Red Sox. Chicago Cubs executive and member of the 2013 World Series championship squad, Craig Breslow, is gaining traction as a potential front office hire. At this point, fans cannot really be picky. It's time for this team to find a dance partner.