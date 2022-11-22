Published November 22, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox have a lot of work to do in this very important offseason, and one of the biggest items on their to-do list involves signing star third baseman Rafael Devers to a long-term extension. While a deal doesn’t appear to be imminent, it does sound like progress is being made between the two sides.

Initial reports made it sound like the Red Sox were far off in their attempts to extend Devers, but it sounds like the gap is being bridged by Boston’s front office. Rumors have come out saying that Devers wants to earn a $300 million deal, and the Sox have been slowly creeping towards that number. Despite that, there still appears to be a sizable gap between the two parties.

Via Hector Gomez:

“According to Marino Pepen Rafael Devers aspires to get a $300 million contract, and the Red Sox have slowly been getting closer to that amount. TODAY, the difference is around $50 million. Conversations are still flowing.”

This is at least a little bit encouraging if you are a Red Sox fan. Boston’s penny-pinching front office has become notorious for their trade of Mookie Betts after they didn’t want to hand him a long-term deal, and many fans feared the same thing would happen with Devers based on the initial reporting. This shows that while there’s still a lot of ground to cover, work is being done to finalize a deal.

For Boston, keeping Devers in town is imperative. Devers is just 26 years old, has proven to be one of the best hitters in the game, and made some noticeable strides in the field at third base in 2022. The Sox just finished in last place in the American League East last season and can’t afford to let Devers leave. So while there’s still a lot of work to be done, this is an encouraging update on Rafael Devers’ extension talks.