The Boston Red Sox will face the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. We are at Oracle Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Red Sox-Giants prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Sox defeated the Giants 3-2 on Friday. Now, they hope to take the series as the teams meet again on Saturday. The Sox got the first run on the board in the second inning when Triston Casas doubled to right-center field to make it 1-0. Later, Casas slugged a solo home run to left-center field to make it 2-0. The Giants fought back in the sixth inning when Michael Conforto singled to center to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Sox added a run in the eighth when Rob Defsnyder singled to left-center field to make it 3-1. The Giants cut the deficit to 3-2 when Joc Pederson slammed a solo shot to deep center in the eighth inning. Unfortunately, the Giants could not tie the game.

James Paxton will make the start for the Red Sox and comes in with a 6-2 record and a 3.46 ERA. Recently. he went six innings while allowing three runs, two earned, while striking out seven in a win over the New York Mets. Paxton has gone at least six innings in three of his past four starts. Additionally, he is 4-2 with a 4.38 ERA on the road.

Anthony Desclafani will pitch in bulk relief today, while Ryan Walker will be the opener. Significantly, he went 4 1/3 innings in his last outing while allowing four earned runs on eight hits in a no-decision against the Washington Nationals. Desclafani has a 4.61 ERA in 10 home outings.

The Red Sox will come into this game with a record of 56-47 and are fourth in the AL East. Additionally, they are 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot. The Giants are 56-48 and second in the NL West. Moreover, they are tied for the final wildcard spot in the NL.

Here are the Red Sox-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Giants Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+140)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Giants

TV: FOX

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox got the job done yesterday and will try and win again. However, the offense did not perform as well as they usually do. The Sox are third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, sixth in slugging percentage, and sixth in runs. Ultimately, they are only 20th in home runs.

Justin Turner is one of their best sluggers. Significantly, Turner is batting .286 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 65 runs. Rafael Devers is another option. Ultimately, he is hitting .264 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 57 runs. Masataka Yoshida is a contender for Rookie of the Year. Therefore, he is batting .313 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 53 runs. Jarren Duran is solid. Moreover, he is hitting .311 with six home runs, 35 RBIs, and 38 runs.

The Red Sox are also inconsistent on the mound. Yes, they allowed only two runs yesterday. But the Red Sox are 17th in ERA. Additionally, they are 21st in batting average against.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if the bats can drive multiple runs in. Then, Paxton needs to have a quality start.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have continued to struggle to score. Moreover, it happened again on Friday as they mustered two runs. The Giants are 19th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, 15th in runs, 14th in home runs, and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is one of their better players. Moreover, he is batting .291 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 32 runs. Conforto broke his slump on Friday. Now, he is hitting .237 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 43 runs. Pederson also broke his slump. Therefore, he is batting .245 with 11 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 39 runs. The Giants need these three to hit the baseball.

But the Giants also need to keep pitching well. Thus, they will start with the opener and then ask Desclafani to throw several innings. The goal for San Francisco is to avoid letting the Red Sox see the same pitcher three times. Therefore, we will see if this strategy works against the Red Sox.

Final Red Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick

Neither team looked like they could hit the ball yesterday. Therefore, it is easy to see it happening again. It will be a 4-3 or 5-3 type game today. Expect the under to hit.

Final Red Sox-Giants Prediction & Pick: Under: 8.5 (-114)