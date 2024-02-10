Could the Red Wings swing a major NHL Trade Deadline deal?

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a potential return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Detroit possesses the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. And they have games in hand over some of the teams breathing down their necks. This puts the Winged Wheel in an interesting position at the NHL Trade Deadline.

These next few weeks are extremely vital for the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a rather tough schedule on tap for February. They face the Vancouver Canucks twice, the Edmonton Oilers, and the Colorado Avalanche this month. Detroit has to steal points from these games in order to stay afloat.

As the NHL Trade Deadline draws near, let's take a look at the ideal situation the Winged Wheel could find themselves in. This is the ideal scenario for the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

First, let's state the obvious

This is a perfect scenario, so there is an obvious caveat here. The Red Wings have to maintain their current run of form, and remain relevant in the playoff hunt. This certainly goes without saying, but it's worth mentioning nonetheless.

Detroit needs one win from their clashes with Vancouver. A win against the Oilers and Avalanche would also be huge, as well. Overall, though, the Red Wings need to end the month of February with a winning record. Much like they did in January, where they went 9-2-2.

This sets Detroit up to approach the NHL Trade Deadline in a position to add to their roster. And let's be clear here, the Winged Wheel needs help. This is far from a perfect team, despite their placement in the playoff race. As to what Detroit needs to fix, there's an obvious answer to that question.

Red Wings' dream trade scenario: A defensive shakeup

Detroit is not a good defensive team. They are prone to careless mistakes, costly turnovers, and blown assignments. Recently, the Winged Wheel have been bailed out by the play of goalie Alex Lyon. But Lyon cannot continue to stand on his head night in and night out.

So, the Red Wings need to add a defensively sound blueliner. And that's where the ideal trade scenario comes into play. For Detroit, the scenario involves trading for a defenseman while trading a defenseman or two the other way in the deal.

If Detroit adds a rearguard, they need to move one out. Their blueline is incredibly overcrowded at this point, which makes their defensive issues even worse. They added Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl, and Jeff Petry in the offseason. Gostisbehere came to the Red Wings to help their power play, which he has done.

However, Holl and Petry have had their share of struggles in Hockeytown. Petry, especially, has had rather horrible games. Furthermore, Jake Walman has taken an expected step back from the run of form we saw last season. And while Ben Chiarot has played better, there's still more to be desired from him.

As a result, the Red Wings should shake up their defensive core. Two potential targets include Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun and Calgary Flames rearguard Noah Hanifin. Either player would improve Detroit's blueline, and both teams may be willing to take one of Detroit's defenders back in a deal.

Calgary, in particular, could take a player back. They have five upcoming free agents on the back end. They could have an interest in Holl or Chiarot, who are both signed for multiple seasons, in any deal involving Hanifin.

Of course, Detroit will need to add more than one of their NHL defenseman in any trade. The point is the Red Wings need to shake up their defensive group. If they do that, it could give them an inside track to returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.