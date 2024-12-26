After a brutal start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings have fired their head coach. Derek Lalonde, who has been the bench boss in Motown since 2022, will be replaced by Todd McLellan, GM Steve Yzerman confirmed on Thursday.

“Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has named Todd McLellan as the 29th Head Coach in franchise history and signed him to a multi-year contract,” the Red Wings wrote on social media.

“Additionally, the Wings have hired Trent Yawney as an Assistant Coach. Head Coach Derek Lalonde and Associate Coach Bob Boughner have been relieved of their coaching duties, effective immediately.”

It's an unsurprising move; the Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since 2015-16 and are well on their way to another miss. Detroit is 13-17-4 and dead last in the Atlantic Division.

As of Boxing Day, the squad is a full eight points back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference. The hope is that McLellan will help to right the ship after a hugely discouraging start to the campaign.

The 57-year-old most recently coached the Los Angeles Kings last season. The longtime bench boss is 598-412-134 in 1,144 regular-season games with the Kings, Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks, and 42-46 in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games, per NHL.com. McLellan ended up spending four and a half seasons with the Kings; he's made the playoffs in nine seasons as a head coach.

Lalone becomes the fourth National Hockey League coach dismissed this season, joining Jim Montgomery, Drew Bannister and Luke Richardson. Montgomery was fired as the head coach of the Boston Bruins on November 19 and replaced Bannister behind the St. Louis Blues bench shortly afterwards. Richardson was let go by the Chicago Blackhawks on December 5.

It was a tough go for Derek Lalonde in Detroit

Lalonde spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning between 2018-22 before coming to Michigan, having all kinds of success in Florida. The Bolts won the Stanley Cup twice with him in the fold, in back-to-back fashion in 2020 and 2021.

But it's been a completely different story in Motown; Lalonde was 89-86-23 in 198 games with the Red Wings, and didn't play a single playoff game with the organization. The Brasher Falls, New York native was officially named head coach of the franchise on June 30, 2022.

Last season, Detroit tied in points with the Washington Capitals for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, eventually losing on a tiebreaker.

The current outlook may be grim, but the Red Wings could benefit from McLellan's veteran leadership as the quest to finally return to the dance continues. He should make his debut behind the bench for Friday night's home tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs following the holiday break.