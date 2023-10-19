The Detroit Red Wings could not have asked for a better start to the 2023-24 NHL season — and the same goes for prized offseason acquisition Alex DeBrincat.

The Wings are 3-1, racking up three consecutive victories after an opening night loss and are battling for first place in the Atlantic Division through nearly two weeks.

And DeBrincat has been in the centre of it; he's scored a remarkable five goals and eight points to lead the league in scoring and prove that playing in Michigan is right where he's meant to be.

“We have a lot of depth here and you can see that every line can score,” DeBrincat said after Detroit beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night, per Associated Press. “We just have so many options that it is hard for anyone to cover all of them.”

The Wings are desperate to make the postseason after failing to advance since 2016, but in the early going, it certainly looks like they will be in the mix.

“I think they've got a good team,” Pens coach Mike Sullivan admitted afterwards. “Some of their young players are starting to emerge and they've added some veteran guys that are impactful players, like DeBrincat. They're a tough opponent. They've got a lot of speed in their lineup.”

A three-goal second period helped Detroit jump out to a 4-1 lead, and they would go on to win 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena. DeBrincat added an empty net goal to seal the win.

“I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates,” the sniper said.

Next up for Alex DeBrincat and the Red Wings is a date with the other 3-1 team in the Atlantic Division — the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.