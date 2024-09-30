The Detroit Red Wings barely missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Detroit had its best season since 2015-16 when they last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they were eliminated on the final day of the regular season. The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Washington Capitals, which eliminated Detroit from the playoffs.

Detroit had an interesting offseason. They added veteran talent to the roster in NHL Free Agency. But they had a much more reserved free agency period compared to years past. In other moves, the Red Wings signed Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider to long-term contracts. Both players entered NHL Free Agency as restricted free agents.

Whether Detroit has done enough to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains to be seen. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to see this team in action on the ice. Here is a complete Red Wings season preview, including a projected roster and a look at where they fall in the expected playoff picture.

A look at the projected Red Wings roster

The Red Wings have notable names all over the ice. Detroit's forward group is the team's strength. Dylan Larkin is the team's captain and top-line center. Flanking him are Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat, two highly skilled young wingers. Beyond this, veteran wingers Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko are expected to make an impact.

Defensively, there are some question marks. However, the Red Wings still have some strong pieces. Moritz Seider is the team's best defenseman and one of the best young defensemen in the league. Veteran Erik Gustafsson signed a two-year contract this summer. Detroit expects him to play a role on the power play this year. They also expect Simon Edvinsson to be a regular in the lineup in 2024-25.

The biggest question for the Red Wings is in goal. Detroit is expected to carry three goalies to begin the year. Ville Husso returns after missing most of last season due to injury. Alex Lyon hopes to build on an up-and-down 2023-24 campaign. And Cam Talbot joins Detroit after a successful stint with the Los Angeles Kings. Here is a complete look at the projected Red Wings roster:

Forwards – Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, J.T. Compher, Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, Andrew Copp, Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Joe Veleno, Christian Fischer, Carter Mazur, Tyler Motte

Defensemen – Moritz Seider, Ben Chiarot, Simon Edvinsson, Erik Gustafsson, Olli Maatta, Jeff Petry, Justin Holl

Goalies – Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon, Ville Husso

Detroit's 2024-25 season outlook

The Red Wings are not playing overseas as they did last year. However, they still have some very interesting matchups on the schedule. Detroit opens its 2024-25 campaign on October 10 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. These teams met in the 2008 and 2009 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Red Wings then play host to the Nashville Predators on October 12. This game is significant as it marks the first road game with Nashville for Steven Stamkos. Detroit had been rumored as a potential landing spot for Stamkos during NHL Free Agency this summer. They also had interest in 2016 before he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Last year, Detroit played in the NHL Global Series. This year, the team partakes in the NHL Stadium Series. On March 1, 2025, the Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. This marks Detroit's first outdoor game since the 2017 Centennial Classic against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

If the Red Wings are in the playoff hunt, their last five games could become very important. Four of Detroit's final five games are against Eastern Conference opponents. And three of them are against teams in the Atlantic Division. Detroit ends its 2024-25 regular season campaign on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17, 2025.

What Red Wings' playoff picture looks like

The Red Wings are one of the more interesting teams to examine ahead of the 2024-25 season. On one hand, Detroit improved during the offseason, despite how restrained they were in free agency. However, it's hard to gauge how much they improved over the course of the summer.

Detroit should find themselves in the thick of the playoff race. In saying this, they have some difficult competition to contend with. Especially in the Atlantic Division. The Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Ottawa Senators all made strides this summer. And it's hard to imagine the likes of the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers taking significant steps back.

The Red Wings are a playoff bubble team at this point. Detroit has the talent to make the postseason this year. But they will need significant improvement from their roster. And they may need other teams to slip up as the season goes along in 2024-25.