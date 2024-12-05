The Detroit Red Wings could really use a boost. Detroit is in the middle of a three-game losing streak and sits towards the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings with 24 points. Thankfully, Detroit just got some positive injury news ahead of a big game against the Senators.

Patrick Kane is back for Detroit. The Red Wings have activated the veteran right winger from injured reserved, per the team's social media. Detroit returned defenseman William Lagesson to Grand Rapids in a corresponding move.

Kane was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, retroactive to November 23rd. He has been battling an upper-body injury, which caused him to miss five straight games for the Red Wings.

Detroit's head coach Derek Lalonde said on Tuesday that Kane was day-to-day and eligible to return from IR at anytime. The goal was to have Kane back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Kane is now back, according to plan.

Kane is expected to play on the second line with Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher.

Can the Red Wings turn things around with Patrick Kane back from injury?

Now that Patrick Kane is back, the Red Wings need to get on a hot streak. But will adding Kane back into the lineup be enough?

The 36-year-old has struggled so far this season. Kane has only logged three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 20 games played this season. His shooting percentage and ice time are also both at career lows.

Kane is clearly a shadow of his former self. Unfortunately, he has also fallen off from what the Red Wings got from him last season.

Last year, Kane logged 20 goals and 27 assists in 50 games played for the Red Wings. His shooting percentage and time on ice were a little bit higher as well.

Kane is still a solid contributor for Detroit. However, he probably won't be enough by himself to put the Red Wings back on a winning streak.