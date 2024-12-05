ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators are two of the most disappointing teams in the league, as they have tons of expectations every year but can never seem to live up to them. They now sit sixth and seventh in the Atlantic Division, respectively, which is a position that is becoming all too familiar for their front offices. The Senators have been owning the series between the two division basement dwellers, winning eight of the past ten matchups dating back to the 2021-22 season. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Senators prediction and pick.

Here are the Red Wings-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Senators Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +145

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Red Wings vs. Senators

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TSN, Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings are 3-4-3 over their last ten games, but this could be a game that gets them back on the right track. They will have plenty of motivation to win this game, as a Senators regulation win would tie them with the Red Wings for the sixth spot in the division. The Detroit fans and front office aren't happy with their results this season, but falling to seventh in the division would be a new low. The Senators also have a game in hand on the Red Wings. It might be a minor exaggeration, but it isn't easy to leapfrog teams in the NHL, which makes this game almost a must-win for Detroit for both the standings and their confidence.

Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg have been alternating starts, meaning it could be Forsberg's turn in this game. The goalies combined for a 3.29 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage, which could be what Detroit needs to get their offense rolling.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's challenging to have a worse last ten games than the Red Wings, but the Senators did it. They recorded three points of a possible six on their California road trip, which is a small win for the organization. However, they had lost five of six games before that stretch, and it is even worse that five were at the Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa was 5-2 at home before that last homestand, and if the team starts losing games at home and losing even more fan support, it could get ugly again for the Senators in 2024-25. The Senators will play their next four games at home, and winning the first game of this stand will be a massive momentum builder.

The Senators' offense hasn't been a huge issue, which is unfortunate considering their offseason addition of Ullmark. Ottawa averages 3.12 goals per game but has been even better at home, with a 3.75 mark. They have 3+ goals in four of the past five games, but Ullmark and Anton Forsberg have given up more in three. The Red Wings have Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot on the injured list, which leaves them with Ville Husso. Husso has a 4.22 goals-against average and a .856 save percentage this season.

Final Red Wings-Senators Prediction & Pick

It's understandable if you don't want to pick a side with two teams who have likely burned you many times when betting on them. However, one constant between these teams is the occasional explosive offense, plus the failure of their defense and goaltending to show up for games. Take this game to have plenty of goals and go over the total.

Final Red Wings-Senators Prediction & Pick: Over 6 (-120)