The Detroit Red Wings are off to a sluggish start to the 2024-25 season. With 23 points out of 24 games, they are outside the playoff picture as December begins. It is not getting any easier, as Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon are both hurt. The Red Wings have solved their goalie issue by calling up Sebastian Cossa from the American Hockey League.

Cossa was the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft but has not played in the league yet. While their veterans have been solid, fans have been waiting for the rookie to make his first appearance. As the Steve Yzerman draft picks finally make their appearances in the league, Cossa is the final piece who could shine.

The Red Wings have three promising youngsters, Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond. Adding Cossa to that core could finally break the lengthy playoff drought in Hockeytown. If he is the star they hope he can become, they will be set up to steal a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference this season.

In the American Hockey League, Cossa has been spectacular. In 14 starts, he has a 2.21 goals-against average and a remarkable .925 save percentage. It is his third season in the American Hockey League and he has gotten better every season.

Red Wings dealing with goalie injuries

Cossa and Ville Husso will be the goalie duo for the Red Wings for the time being. Cam Talbot left Sunday's game with a lower-body injury that could keep him out. Detroit lost the game 5-4 in overtime and the goalie did not return to the game. On Monday, the team placed Alex Lyon on injured reserve. With their top two goalies out, Cossa will be leaned on.

While the rookie will not start every game, Cossa could change the Red Wings season with great play. Yzerman signed these veteran goalies to give Cossa time to develop. But they have not been solid and a great goaltender could get this core over the hump. While it is not the original plan, this could be the start of a new era of Red Wings hockey.

Before a Thanksgiving weekend homestand, reports surfaced that Derek Lalonde could be fired. Darren Dreger said that a poor homestand could cost Lalonde his job and they went 1-1-1. While he has not been fired as of Monday morning, his job is in question. Cossa is vital to the future of the Red Wings and Lalonde.