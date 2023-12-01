Our thoughts and prayers are with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and his wife as they go through this difficult time in their lives.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin revealed the disheartening reason why he has been away from the team this past week. In a post on social media, Dylan Larkin announced the tragic death of his and his wife's child.

“This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby,” Larkin said in his IG post. “It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Our thoughts are with Dylan and his wife Kenzy during this difficult time. (Via: dylanlarkin71/IG) pic.twitter.com/qRkTJVBRjT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 1, 2023

First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with Dylan Larkin, his wife, and the rest of his family as they go through this incredibly difficult time in their lives.

The baby would have been the couple's first child. They were married this past summer.

Larkin was not with the Red Wings when they lost to the New York Rangers this past Wednesday. He was also absent when Detroit took a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks the following day.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde did note that Larkin is expected to make his return to the ice on Saturday, when they head up north of the border to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Red Wings should be motivated to get this win for Larkin and his family.

As Detroit's 1C, Larkin has been the heart and soul for the Red Wings this season. In 20 games, the 27-year-old has tallied 21 points with eight goals and 13 assists.

The Red Wings are currently fourth in Atlantic Division standings with a 12-7-3 record. After traveling Montreal this weekend, Detroit heads over to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Tuesday.