Detroit Red Wings defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere credited his captain, Dylan Larkin, for spurring their three-game winning streak.

The Detroit Red Wings appeared to be at a crossroads following the NHL Global Series. Detroit lost both their games in Stockholm, Sweden. And their white-hot start to the season seemed to be a thing of the past. The Winged Wheel had lost eight of their previous 11 games following a disappointing loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 17.

However, Detroit has come back from Sweden playing incredibly well. They shut out the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday before beating the Boston Bruins on the road on Friday. Sunday afternoon saw the Red Wings pick up their third victory on the trot, beating the Minnesota Wild 4-1.

After the game, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere revealed the source of motivation behind their resurgence. And, according to “Ghost Bear,” it was captain Dylan Larkin who stepped up when the team needed it.

“After the game in Sweden where we gave up a two-goal lead in the third, [Larkin] said we need to figure out what kind of team we’re going to be,” Gostisbehere said, via NHL.com. “We looked in the mirror and realized that if we do this the right way, we’re going to get results.”

Gostisbehere led the Red Wings defensively on Sunday. He scored an empty net goal to go with three assists, giving him four points on the day. The 30-year-old blueliner has 18 points through his first 19 games wearing the Winged Wheel on his sweater.

Detroit certainly has to be pleased with their recent efforts against tough opposition. They find themselves in a three-way tie for second place in the Atlantic Division. More importantly, they are in the thick of the playoff race through 20 games. The Red Wings hope to continue their winning ways on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.