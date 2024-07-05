The Detroit Red Wings are coming off of another season with no playoff appearance but fans are starting to catch the ‘Hockeytown' vibe of Yzerman's heyday in the Motor City. The Red Wings appear to be back on the comeback trail, although it's anyone's guess how long it will take.

Detroit signed veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year deal recently in a deal that has Yzerman speaking out. The Wings are also bringing back Patrick Kane, whose contract details were revealed recently.

Yzerman was not shy in revealing the attributes that Tarasenko brings to the table, as noted in a recent interview article published by The Athletic.

Yzerman Praises Tarasenko Attributes

Yzerman, the Red Wings' three-time Stanley Cup winner, had very direct comments on what his new signing brings to the table.

“A left-shot winger, bigger body, a little bit different type of player than our wingers, Lucas (Raymond), Patrick Kane (and) Alex DeBrincat,” Yzerman said. “Get a bigger body, a left shot (to) fill out that I'll say top-six, top-nine group.

“Scorer, straight-ahead guy who's big and strong and (will) go to the net. We feel that's a really good addition.”

Yzerman Continues On New Addition

Yzerman believes that Tarasenko can help to improve the Red Wings' scoring output this season. Tarasenko had 23 goals and 32 assists last season, but Yzerman believes the goal totals could have been higher.

“We kind of tally up the goals in, the goals out, obviously we're counting on Vlad Tarasenko to add to that,” Yzerman said. “Just look(ing) internally, we expect a little more (progress) out of Lucas Raymond. Alex DeBrincat, his shooting percentage for his career was down a little bit last year, and if you recall the great scoring chances that he had (that) hit the bar and went out…” Yzerman continued.

“I think his expected goals will turn into goals next year. I think his numbers will go up.”