The Detroit Red Wings brought 2022 first-round pick Marco Kasper to Detroit for a cup of coffee to end the season. Unfortunately, that cup of coffee will last just one game.

Kasper will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed on Wednesday. The Red Wings forward had the injury flare up during his NHL debut on Sunday.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Lalonde told the media ahead of Detroit’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. “We’d have loved to have gotten him some games. The one game he played was extremely valuable.”

Kasper made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He didn’t make the scoresheet, but he impressed with his physical play on the ice given he only turns 19 years old on Saturday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lalonde affirmed that the injury Kasper is dealing with is not serious or long-term. “It will cut probably a little bit into his offseason, but he will have a good summer and be ready for day one of camp next year,” the Red Wings coach said.

Kasper’s inclusion in the lineup Sunday showed a glimpse of the future for the Red Wings. Each of general manager Steve Yzerman’s top draft picks from the last four drafts played against the Maple Leafs.

Detroit has another first-round pick from the 2021 NHL Draft waiting to make his debut in goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Cossa was drafted nine picks after Detroit took defenseman Simon Edvinsson that year.

The Red Wings have five games remaining in the 2022-23 schedule. Detroit owns a record of 35-33-9 with 79 points. Detroit has already surpassed their wins and points total from last season. Now, it’s all about continued improvement.