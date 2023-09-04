The Detroit Red Wings enter the 2023-24 NHL season with heightened expectations. This does not only apply to the team overall but also to some of their individual players. Especially players like Lucas Raymond who are expected to play major roles for the team down the line. Raymond, for one, is not shying away from the pressure.

Raymond spoke with NHL.com recently about the upcoming season. He acknowledged what is expected internally and externally, and revealed how he feels about it all. “Expectations are getting higher for the team but also for myself, which is a lot of fun,” the Red Wings forward said.

The 21-year-old Raymond is coming off a bit of a down season. He scored 17 goals and 45 points during his sophomore season. This followed his rookie campaign, where he scored 23 goals and 57 points.

There are some factors that could be at play. For instance, Raymond dealt with his first injury as an NHL player. The Red Wings forward missed eight games after a collision in practice during the season.

Now, the promising star believes he has a feel for the league. And he is ready to put the work in and help Detroit return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Coming into my third year, now I have more experience and I know how to deal with certain situations I get put in. I'm excited for it,” Raymond told NHL.com.

The Red Wings are coming off a busy offseason. Detroit made major acquisitions such as Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, and Shayne Gostisbehere to bolster their squad. Raymond and Detroit begin their 2023-24 regular season on October 12 against the New Jersey Devils on the road.