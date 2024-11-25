The Detroit Red Wings are sitting at 8-10-2 and have been struggling as of late. It appears they will also be without a key player on Monday night when the team visits the New York Islanders.

Patrick Kane suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game and didn't practice Sunday. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said the veteran won't suit up here, but he's only considered day-to-day for the time being, per insider Jonathan Mills. Kane could be back later this week.

Kane is having a respectable season so far. He's scored three goals and tallied seven assists in 20 games. Michael Rasmussen is also dealing with a similar injury and appears to be on the same timetable as his teammate.

If Detroit is going to be a playoff team this season, Kane will need to keep contributing. However, if they do fall off a cliff, the former Stanley Cup winner could also be a player the organization looks to move at the trade deadline.

Last season, Kane had 20 goals and 47 total points in 50 games after returning in November from hip surgery. He signed a one-year deal this past summer worth up to $6.5 million. That's including incentives. Kane is certainly a great guy to have in the locker room for this young Red Wings squad and of course, he's also still a very talented player.

Detroit is 4-5-1 in their last 10 and has lost four of the last five games. They desperately need a victory on Monday. After this contest, the Wings return home for a three-game set against the Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and Vancouver Canucks.

That game with the Flames is on Wednesday and may be when we'll see Kane back in the lineup. Thankfully this injury isn't serious and hopefully, just a couple of days rest can do the trick.