Although Todd McLellan remains on the Los Angeles Kings' payroll, the 57-year-old hasn't coached a game since he was fired by the organization in February of 2024. That will change when the veteran bench boss coaches his first game behind the Detroit Red Wings' bench on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs — and he shared one awesome reason why he took the job.

“I was bored as h**l sitting at home,” McLellan admitted on Friday in his first press conference as Detroit's coach.

The Melville, Saskatchewan native continued, per NHL.com's Dave Hogg: “I've never been in this situation before. I've been the guy kicked out the door, unfortunately, but I've never come in at this time. I know I can't overreact, over teach and over meet with the players – it would just be too much.”

McLellan has amassed a 598-412-134 record in 1,144 regular-season contests split between the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers and Kings, along with a 42-46 record in 88 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He ranks sixth among active NHL coaches in wins, per Hogg, “behind Paul Maurice (891), Lindy Ruff (876), Peter Laviolette (823), John Tortorella (757) and Pete DeBoer (632).”

McLellan signed a multiyear contract to replace Derek Lalonde, who was fired earlier this week after three seasons at the helm. He was an assistant coach with the Red Wings between 2005-08, winning a championship as a member of the organization after beating Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2008 Stanley Cup Final.

But in 2024-25, McLellan will have his work cut out for him with a severely underperforming Detroit team.

Red Wings will look for better results under Todd McLellan

It's been another miserable campaign in Motown, and the coaching change is an unsurprising move. The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since 2015-16 and are well on their way to missing again. Detroit is 13-17-4 and dead last in the Atlantic Division.

“It is never a good thing when a coach is released and a new one comes in, and the timing on this is awkward too,” McLellan said on Friday. “Because of Christmas and stuff, we don't get a practice and we're going to play hockey tonight. Trent Yawney and Todd McLellan aren't coming in here and waving a wand to change the forecheck, the neutral zone system, the D-zone coverage and the power play. We just don't have time. What we've asked the players is to play harder, play faster and play a little bit smarter.”

McLellan admitted it would take multiple games to get acclimated to the new position, but the Red Wings badly need to string some wins together. After three consecutive losses, the squad is a full eight points back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

“It's been a frustrating start to the season, we're just missing something,” said Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, per Hogg. “This is something you don't want to happen. I really like Derek and ‘Boogs' as guys, but it felt like something needed to happen. Now we move forward and we had a great first day with Todd.”

Lalonde ended his career in Detroit 89-86-23 over 198 games. He didn't coach a single playoff contest with the organization after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups as an assistant in 2020 and 2021.

Detroit will start a new chapter with McLellan behind the bench when puck drops between the Red Wings and Leafs from Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.