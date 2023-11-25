Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso expressed strong confidence in his team after a huge road victory against the Boston Bruins.

The Detroit Red Wings returned home from their NHL Global Series trip reeling a bit. Detroit needed a big-time performance in Sweden and didn't get it. They lost both games, with one being a disappointing third-period collapse. It seemed as if things were spiraling a bit for this team. However, that may not be the case.

Detroit dominated the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, holding them to just 16 shots. On Friday, they hit the road to take on their Atlantic Division rival Boston Bruins. And they outperformed the Bruins, skating away with a 5-2 victory.

The Red Wing certainly have to feel good after performances like that. Especially considering their current status as the only team to beat the Bruins in regulation. A feat the team has accomplished twice this season.

After the game, goalie Ville Husso emphatically expressed the confidence he has in the group in front of him. “A big win for us,” Husso said, via ESPN. “We know we're a good team. If we can bring it every night, every day, our best game, we can beat any team in this league.”

Offensively, it was newer Red Wings faces that stepped up. J.T. Compher and Alex DeBrincat recorded a goal and assist each on Friday. DeBrincat's goal was his team-leading 12th of the season and extended his point streak to five games.

Detroit also received offensive contributions from the blueline. Shayne Gostisbehere chipped in two assists during the win against the Bruins. The 30-year-old Florida native has 14 points through his first 18 games representing the Winged Wheel.

The Red Wings have done well to keep themselves in the Atlantic Division playoff race. Detroit hopes to make it three straight wins when they take the ice again on Sunday against the Minnesota Wild.