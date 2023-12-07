Patrick Kane is all set to make his debut for the Detroit Red Wings this Thursday versus the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Patrick Kane is finally set to make his season debut with his new team this Thursday when the Detroit Red Wings host the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena, according to NHL.com.

The 35-year-old Kane was signed by the Red Wings late last November, and the anticipation for his debut in the 2023 NHL season has since gotten louder.

Kane took some time to decide on his landing spot after a short stint with the New York Rangers, as he went under the knife last June to repair a hip issue. The last time he appeared in an NHL game was with the Rangers in Game 7 of the team's first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the New Jersey Devils.

Just like his fans and Red Wings supporters, Kane can't wait to see action again.

“It's been a long road, so obviously excited to get back in and hopefully Thursday, but definitely excited to start playing again,” said Kane on Tuesday. “I don't think it's as much about the body anymore as it is about just the game speed. These guys are 25 games into the season so obviously the intensity has ramped up and everyone's kind of at the top of their game, so just trying to find that as quick as possible. I don't doubt it might take a little bit but try to get there as fast as I can.”

Kane isn't expected to be inserted into the Red Wings' top line but he could potentially skate alongside former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat.

So far in his NHL career, Kane has 451 goals and 786 assists in 1,180 games played.