The Cincinnati Reds are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Yankees prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Reds-Yankees Projected Starters

Graham Ashcraft vs. Luis Gil

Graham Ashcraft (4-4) with a 5.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 67.2 innings pitched, 52K/22BB, .285 oBA

Last Start: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Loss, 5.1 innings, 9 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 3.70 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41.1 innings pitched, 34K/13BB, .258 oBA

Luis Gil (9-3) with a 3.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 85.2 innings pitched, 99K/45BB, .169 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: Loss, 4.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 3.05 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 41.1 innings pitched, 56K/20BB, .169 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Yankees Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +176

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Reds vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds need to take advantage of Luis Gil's recent struggles. In his last two games, Gil has allowed 12 runs on 12 hits through 5.2 innings of work. Along with that, Gil has walked six batters. As good as Gil has been, walks have been an issue all season, and just recently he has been getting lit up a little bit. The Reds hit .253 in June while boasting an OPS of .725. They had a pretty good month at the plate, so they need to continue that. If they can take their walks, and get to Gil, the Reds will win this game.

Sticking with offense, the Reds were sixth in doubles, third in triples, second in stolen bases, and 10th in runs scored in the month of June. Cincinnati needs to rely on their offense in this game as Ashcraft has the tendency to get roughed up a little bit. They have plenty of talent up and down their lineup, and they need to show it at Yankee Stadium. If they do, the Reds will win this game.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Gil has been very good this season. His last two starts have not been great, but overall he is still pitching really well. Gil is in the 93rd percentile in xBA, 89th percentile in fastball velo, 81st percentile in whiff rate, and 86th percentile in strikeout rate. If Gil can get back to the way he was pitching prior to his last two starts, the Yankees will be able to win this game.

The Yankees have one of the best offenses in the MLB this season. Aaron Judge has 31 home runs, and it is not even the All-Star break yet. Along with Judge, the Yankees have Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe have each having good seasons. As a team, the Yankees are eighth in batting average, third in slugging percentage, second in home runs, and first in barrel percentage. The Yankees make loud contact often, and they should be able to just that against Graham Ashcraft in this game.

Final Reds-Yankees Prediction & Pick

I like to make my decisions based off the pitching matchups. This one seems easy. Gil is the better pitcher right now, and the Yankees offense is one of the best in the MLB. I will take the Yankees to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Reds-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+102)