I love tactical RPGs, and the recently released Redemption Reapers managed to scratch that itch for me. Although the game may seem dark, dreary, and outright depressing, it does so for a reason, one that I really like. Here’s our review of Redemption Reapers, a look at its gameplay and story.

Redemption Reapers is a tactical role-playing game available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. I will be talking mostly about the game’s gameplay, while also going through some of the story. As such, beware of some minor spoilers

Without further ado, let’s get into our review of Redemption Reapers, its gameplay, story, and more.

Redemption Reapers Review

Redemption Reapers Background

If you’ve played games like Fire Emblem or Final Fantasy Tactics, then this game’s gameplay will be very familiar to you. You control a group of warriors who must accomplish the objectives set upon them at each level. It could be wiping out all the enemies there, reaching the other end of the map, or killing the enemy commander. It’s a very simple gameplay loop, and very straightforward as well. If you’ve played the games I mentioned above, you will definitely be able to do well in this game. I thought that since I did well in those games, I would do well here too. To be frank, I was wrong.

Redemption Reapers Gameplay

As much as I hate to compare things to a certain From Software Game, Redemption Reapers feels like a Soulsborne game. Although the game’s combat is fairly simple, and the battles satisfying, it still felt like I was making a lot of difficult decisions during fights. One thing I noticed when playing Redemption Reapers is that more often than not, you are outnumbered. That’s usually the norm in games like this. However, there was something I noticed while playing this game.

Normally, in tactical role-playing games, you would either face a lot of slightly weaker enemies with a few strong ones or face a few very strong enemies. In Redemption Reapers, however, you face enemies who are as strong as, or even stronger than, your characters in large numbers. These enemies can take you down in two to three hits, and they don’t miss as much either. You really have to plan out your moves and make sure that your rogue or archer (you only get one of each) does not get overwhelmed.

However, that does not make the game impossible to play. Redemption Reapers has a gameplay mechanic that I really appreciate. It really helps out as well when facing the aforementioned strong enemies. Whenever you attack an enemy with one or more of your characters adjacent to it, they can do a follow-up attack. What’s even better is that this isn’t just a one-time thing. If there are multiple allies surrounding the same unit, they can all participate in the follow-up attack. If done right, you will be able to kill your enemies without them even getting the chance to counter-attack.

This mechanic, as well as the difficulty of the enemies, makes keeping your team together mandatory. In previous games, you could send one of your overpowered and over-leveled units to roam the map. They could open treasure chests, take care of small groups of enemies, and more. In this game, however, you can rarely do that. The treasure chests you find on each map are normally surrounded by so many enemies. You will need to send your whole team if you want to get the treasure and live.

Although I love this fact, and it does make sense in the game’s setting, I still have reservations about it. Yes, it makes the game a bit more challenging, which is good. Yes, it prevents players from being too complacent, which is also good. However, a part of me instead feels like the game is artificially difficult. It almost feels as if it is a requirement to always have your team together. That if you don’t you are going to have a more difficult time, or that I was playing the game wrong. It is definitely challenging, but I wonder if they could have done something else to make it so.

I’m not complaining, mind you. I may have reservations about the way the game handles difficulty. However, that doesn’t make the game any less fun. It even has ways to offset the difficulty outside of battle. Instead of the usual gold or items (although it still gives that), the main reward for completing missions is free EXP. The player can assign this free EXP to any of the party members. If you see one of your characters missing just a little EXP to level up, you can give them some free EXP to push them over the edge. This makes it so that even if one of your characters is behind in terms of levels, you can still help them catch up before the next fight.

The game’s weapon durability system, upgrade system, and store are very reminiscent of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Players can either buy additional weapons, repair the ones they have, or even upgrade them. However, resources are scarce in this game, so players will have to manage their resources well. The Skill system is also pretty nice, as each of the characters has their own niche to fill with their skills. Sarah, for example, is like the party’s rogue, and her skills revolve around attacking more and getting hit less.

One thing I really appreciate about Redemption Reapers is the way the various gameplay mechanics meld really well with the game’s story.

Redemption Reapers Story

Redemption Reapers’ story is not really all that unique. A large enemy force known as the Mort appeared out of nowhere and started decimating nation after nation. Wherever they pass, only death and destruction follow. Your group, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, is one of the few people fighting against the Mort menace. Specializing in hit-and-run tactics, as well as surprise attacks, your small group is capable of holding back the Mort.

However, strong you may be, your group is still made up of people. Redemption Reapers does a great job of reminding you of this. If the game’s trailer is not enough of a hint, this game dives deep into some very heavy topics. Loss, pain, hope, loss of hope, and more. From the game’s dark color scheme to the way the characters carry themselves. The members of the Ashen Hawk Brigade are not the emotionless, soulless protagonists some games have. They are people who are really just trying to survive, trying to find the good in any situation.

The characters are able to express this really well. During battles, you will hear them banter amongst themselves. Sometimes, the banter is light-hearted and joking. When things take a turn for the worse, you hear their mood switch. The voice actors in this game did a really good job of expressing their character’s feelings. You can hear them holding back their fear, their tears, and their pain. You can see just how much they are just forcing themselves to keep on going, no matter how hard it may be. Redemption Reapers’ story may be a very simple and straightforward one, but its delivery is one of the better ones I’ve seen in recent times.

As you go through the game, meet new people, and experience more and more danger, you find yourself growing to love this group of warriors. Although you know little to nothing about them at the start, going through the game gives you some sort of kinship with them, as you learn more about what goes on inside their hearts. You learn more about their past, their trauma, and their hopes for the future. You find yourself slowly, but surely, becoming part of them.

I find myself relating to their pain, suffering, dreams, and hopes. If that isn’t good writing, then I don’t know what is.

Potionomics Review Summary

All in all, I highly recommend this game. It may not be for everyone, as the difficulty may deter people. However, if you can just fight through the game, as the Ashen Hawk Brigade does, you just might find yourself a pretty good game to play.

Score: 7.5/10

Editor’s Note: ClutchPoints received a PC review copy of Redemption Reapers to allow us to cover the game. This copy did not, in any way, affect this Redemption Reapers review’s verdict.