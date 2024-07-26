The 2019 NBA Draft was highlighted by two of the biggest and most entertaining prospects in recent memory. Those two players (Zion Williamson and Ja Morant) have had interesting careers to this point, but there was also a lot of talent to be found elsewhere in the 2019 draft class.

Of course, draft classes never pan out exactly how people think, as certain players exceed expectations while others become draft busts. Luckily, we have the power of hindsight. After a season in which those top two picks missed crucial games because of injury and suspension, we decided to go back and redraft the 2019 NBA Draft, making new selections for how the draft would go if it was done over today.

1. Ja Morant: New Orleans Pelicans

Actual position: 2nd

Original number 1 pick: Zion Williamson

The decision between Ja Morant and Zion Williamson for the top pick in the 2019 NBA redraft was one of the hardest decisions we've made in our redraft series. Morant gets the nod, mainly for one reason, and that is availability. Although the Grizzlies point guard struggled through injuries and suspensions last season, he has been on the court much more than Williamson since the two were drafted at the top of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Morant has played 257 games, and some additional games in the playoffs, whereas Williamson has 184 games and no playoff appearances to his name. Morant is one of the best high-flyers in the NBA, and he has led the Grizzlies since day one. If he can stay out of trouble, he can become the face of the NBA.

He isn't just getting this spot because he has fewer injuries than Williamson, either. Morant has been excellent on the court. He is impossible to stop when he gets ahead of steam, and combined with his lack of fear when attacking the rack, the point guard has become a phenomenal finisher inside. You have to expect a highlight dunk every time Morant touches the ball.

His improvement as a shooter has made him a more complete player, too. Ultimately, Williamson has missed ball games in the most untimely situations. In hindsight, the Pelicans choose to avoid that pain and instead go with the more reliable Morant.

2. Zion Williamson: Memphis Grizzlies

Actual position: 1st

Original number 2 pick: Ja Morant

Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped up draft prospects ever. In fact, he was viewed as the first or second-best prospect since LeBron James was the top pick in 2003. In the 2019 NBA redraft, he actually falls to pick number two. While you may look at that and think Williamson has been a disappointment as a draft pick, you have to remember he has been unstoppable when he has played.

It has been injury issues that have kept Williamson out of games, but he has still become a 24.7 point per game scorer when he has been healthy. Williamson is impossible to stop inside. His strength/athleticism combination has never been seen before, and the power forward still has the potential to establish himself as one of the very best players in the NBA.

3. Darius Garland: New York Knicks

Actual position: 5th

Original number 3 pick: R.J. Barrett

It took the Knicks a long time to get their franchise point guard, and they have finally found that player in Jalen Brunson. They could have had the answer at the lead guard position a couple of years earlier had the team drafted Darius Garland, though. Garland has the shooting talent where he could even play with an undersized, ball-dominant player, too, as he has shown alongside Donovan Mitchell. Garland is a great offensive talent who already has an All-Star appearance to his name. He'd likely be a bigger name than he is if he played ball at Madison Square Garden.

4. Tyler Herro: Los Angeles Lakers

Actual position: 13th

Original number 4 pick: De'Andre Hunter

Tyler Herro became one of the best sixth men in the league right away after he was drafted 13th overall. He even won the Sixth Man of the Year award in his third season. Herro has since transitioned into a starter role, where is three-point prowess and ability as a scorer has helped the Miami Heat become annual contenders.

For the Lakers, it took this number four pick for them to acquire Anthony Davis, and the former Pelican helped the Lakers win the championship in his first season with the team. The Lakers would obviously rather trade this pick for Davis again, but if they didn't, Tyler Herro would be a good draft pick.

5. RJ Barrett: Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: 3rd

Original number 5 pick: Darius Garland

The big three of the 2019 NBA Draft class was supposed to lead the NBA for years to come. While RJ Barrett hasn't been nearly as good as the two players taken before him, he has been a solid player. He helped the New York Knicks get back to relevancy, and now he is a key building block for a rebuilding Toronto Raptors team. Although Barrett isn't as skilled as Ja Morant or Zion Williamson, he actually is the leading scorer from this draft class so far.

6. Coby White: Phoenix Suns

Actual position: 7th

Original number 6 pick: Jarrett Culver

Coby White has shown flashes of brilliance every season. This year, he finally put it all together and became an above average to good starter in the NBA. Used predominantly as a backup in previous seasons with the Bulls, Chicago was forced to hand White the keys this season because of injuries to Zach LaVine.

The results paid off, as Chicago was rewarded with a 19.1 point per game season in which White finished second in Most Improved Player of the Year voting. White can score in bunches, and he did that much more efficiently and on greater volume this season.

White's breakout season came just one year after he averaged single-digit scoring numbers and looked like he wasn't going to be a part of Chicago's future plans. That changed drastically in 2023-24, and we likely haven't seen the best of the guard either, meaning he could climb these rankings in the future.

7. Naz Reid: Chicago Bulls

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 7 pick: Coby White

For years, Naz Reid has had a cult following of fans. He really proved his worth this season, though. Reid scored 13.5 points per game en route to winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award. Reid has a dribble package unlike most big men, he is one of the best three-point shooters at his position, and he is extremely fast for a center/power forward.

The point is that Naz Reid is a unicorn. He would start on almost any team in the league, but Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns' presence on the Minnesota Timberwolves has limited him to reserve duty. Because of his advanced skill set, the sky's the limit for Reid, and he will likely continue improving.

Most Sixth Man of the Year winners are spark plug guard scorers. Reid offers that, but as a big man, which is incredibly rare and valuable. Reid was center stage in the Timberwolves fantastic 2024 playoff run.

8. Nic Claxton: Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: 31st

Original number 8 pick: Jaxson Hayes

Back in 2019, the Hawks walked away with De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish as lottery picks. Hunter isn't terrible, but neither player has panned out quite like the team would have hoped. Nic Claxton would have been a great pick if they took him instead. Claxton is skinny for a center, but he is a great rim protector, rebounder, and play-finisher. Atlanta took Trae Young in the prior draft, and Claxton would thrive as an alley-oop recipient alongside the point guard.

9. Lu Dort: Washington Wizards

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 9 pick: Rui Hachimura

Lu Dort is an absolute nuisance and someone that no scorer wants to go up against. He is one of the very best perimeter defenders in the league. Dort is always breathing down scorer's throats, and he has a tendency to get steals and deflections. While defense is clearly Dort's calling card, he has improved as a three-point shooter in recent years after being very streaky in that aspect in the beginning of his career.

10. Cam Johnson: Atlanta Hawks

Actual position: 11th

Original number 10 pick: Cam Reddish

Cam Johnson has both size and shooting, and that is highly coveted in the NBA. His three-and-D skill set would make him a lottery pick in a redraft of the 2019 NBA class.

11. Jordan Poole: Minnesota Timberwolves

Actual position: 28th

Original number 11 pick: Cam Johnson

Jordan Poole is the hardest player to rank in the 2019 NBA redraft. There are plenty of impressive accolades on his resume, but there are also some negatives associated with Poole's game. To start with the positives; Poole is already an NBA champion, and he played a massive role in extending the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Poole has an incredibly flashy offensive package, and he is capable of hitting extremely tough shots. Unfortunately, that has also led to poor decision-making and low-quality shot attempts. He had his fair share of drama during his time in Golden State. Most notably, he was on the receiving end of a sucker punch from teammate Draymond Green.

Poole's lack of chemistry with his teammates and the drama that occurred during his time with the team forced the Warriors to trade the young guard despite his sky-high potential. Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards, where he was expected to take the next step and develop into a superstar and lead option.

That didn't end up becoming the case in Poole's first year with the Wizards, though. Poole was given tons of freedom with the Wizards, and Washington struggled largely because of it. The Michigan product struggles defensively, and he isn't efficient enough to be a true lead option. That causes him to drop out of the top 10 in the 2019 NBA redraft despite the fact that he already has a championship and 20 point per game season under his belt. Poole's career box plus/minus is -2.2.

12. Keldon Johnson: Miami Heat

Actual position: 29th

Original number 13 pick: P.J. Washington

Opinions are mixed on Keldon Johnson. He was a legitimate rotation player in the 2020 Olympic Games on a Team USA stacked with the best players in the NBA. This is because he can do the dirty work on top of being a solid scorer. However, Johnson saw a massive dip in scoring in 2023. He went from scoring over 22 points per game to being at 15.7 points per game.

That is still solid production, and his scoring dip can be attributed to playing a smaller role with Victor Wembanyama taking over the reins as the Spurs' top option. Still, such a drastic fall off is far from ideal to see from a player who is only 24.

Johnson was picked directly in between Jordan Poole and Kevin Porter Jr. at the end of the first round in 2019. He has far out produced his draft slot, but it is noteworthy how stacked the end of the first round was in 2019.

13. PJ Washington: Charlotte Hornets

Actual position: 12th

Original number 12 pick: Tyler Herro

The Hornets had their pick of the litter between PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Rui Hachimura to fill a role as a big forward. In this redraft, the team decided to stick with what they know and draft the player they originally took in this slot back in 2019.

14. De'Andre Hunter: Boston Celtics

Actual position: 4th

Original number 14 pick: Romeo Langford

De'Andre Hunter is a solid role player, and he lands in the lottery of the 2019 NBA redraft because of it. However, he has disappointed in comparison to expectations. Hunter was expected to become an elite defender and an upper-level three-and-D player. Instead, he is relatively average at those aspects, and it has prevented the Hawks from becoming contenders. He would have a smaller role in Boston, and he would be able to thrive as a low-end starter/high-end bench player.

15. Rui Hachimura: Detroit Pistons

Actual position: 9th

Original number 15 pick: Sekou Doumbouya

The Pistons are bad, and they have been for years. They've missed on a number of draft picks in recent years, but their worst selection in recent memory was the Sekou Doumbouya with this pick. Rui Hachimura, who plays the same position, would be a massive upgrade. Hachimura has an excellent mid-range shot, and he would surely get plenty of buckets on a team that has desperately needed wings like himself for years now.

16. Daniel Gafford: Orlando Magic

Actual position: 38th

Original number 16 pick: Chuma Okeke

Daniel Gafford was a productive player for years with the Washington Wizards, but he really made a name for himself when he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, as the team made a run to the NBA Finals after they added him. With Wendell Carter Jr. always struggling with injuries in Orlando, Gafford would surely find minutes with the Magic.

17. Grant Williams: Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: 22nd

Original number 17 pick: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Grant Williams is the great role player. We saw him contribute to a high-level basketball team in the Boston Celtics from a young age. The Nets will go star hunting over the coming years through the draft (they have traded for a number of draft picks) and through free agency (they will have cap space over the coming years).

The team will need that star in order to take the next step and contend for the playoffs, but having Williams on the roster would help with whoever that is. Williams' skill set is versatile, and he is capable as both a shooter and a defender. He would be a good building block to build out Brooklyn's roster as they take the next step, regardless of who else is on the roster.

18. Caleb Martin: Indiana Pacers

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 18 pick: Goga Bitadze

Caleb Martin went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets then chose to retain his twin brother Cody over him, and therefore waived him. Martin has found new life with the Miami Heat, though. There, he embodies Heat culture, and he is just one of many undrafted players to make a name for himself under Erik Spoelstra.

Martin was most in the spotlight during the 2023 NBA playoffs. He was one of the best players on the Heat while the team made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals. This season, Martin's hand hasn't been quite as hot as it was in the postseason last year, but he still set career highs in points (10) and assists (2.2). He would also bring some much-needed perimeter defense to Indiana's franchise.

19. Nickeil Alexander-Walker: San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: 17th

Original number 19 pick: Luka Samanic

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an absolute menace on defense, and that was evident in the 2024 playoffs. Alexander-Walker went viral for hounding Jamal Murray in the Minnesota Timberwolves second round matchup against the Denver Nuggets, but that is how he always guards. He isn't just all defense, though, as Alexander-Walker is one of the best corner three-point shooters in the league, which makes him a picture perfect three-and-D archetype.

20. Matisse Thybulle: Boston Celtics

Actual position: 20th

Original number 20 pick: Matisse Thybulle

Lu Dort goes much higher in the 2019 NBA redraft than he originally did because of his elite defense, but it was Matisse Thybulle who was viewed as a generational prospect on that end back in 2019. Thybulle has lived up to the hype on defense. His long arms allow him to guard a number of positions at a high level, and is energy makes him an annoying player to face.

However, Thybulle hasn't developed much throughout his career on offense, and his lack of shooting on that end has even made him unplayable at certain points. For that reason, he lands in the same spot he was originally taken in for this redraft. He has done what was expected of him but hasn't improved where people had hoped.

21. Max Strus: Oklahoma City Thunder

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 21 pick: Brandon Clarke

The 2019 class is one of the best in recent memory for players that didn't hear their name called on draft day. Max Strus is one of many undrafted players from the 2019 class who thrived for the Miami Heat. Since the Heat went a different direction with their pick in the 2019 NBA redraft, having him land on another team who have thrived with overlooked players like the Thunder would make a lot of sense. Strus' role in the NBA is as a marksman from deep.

22. Brandon Clarke: Boston Celtics

Actual position: 21st

Original number 22 pick: Grant Williams

Brandon Clarke is one of the most underrated players from the 2019 NBA Draft class, and he had a case to be taken much higher than this in the 2019 NBA redraft. He missed almost all of last season with an injury, which doesn't help his case in this redraft, because injuries have consistently been a problem for Clarke during his career.

When he is on the floor, he is an effective role player who plays hard and does the dirty work. A lot of players were hurt on the Grizzlies last year, and as Memphis' roster returns to health, it may become harder than ever for Clarke to earn minutes. The Celtics have tons of talent, but their depth isn't quite as impressive as the Grizzlies is.

23. Kevin Porter Jr: Utah Jazz

Actual position: 30th

Original number 23 pick: Darius Bazley

Kevin Porter Jr. has all of the talent in the world, but it looked like he might have thrown his NBA career out the window because of domestic violence issues. Now, Porter Jr. is getting another chance, as the Clippers gave him a contract in free agency.

On the court, Porter Jr. stuffs the stat sheet. He has scored 15.3 points per game during his career while averaging 4.3 rebounds and five assists per game. He is somewhat streaky as a scorer, but he truly can do it all on the hardwood.

Porter Jr. has had a number of off-the-court issues, though, and that extended before he even entered the league. That is why he fell in the 2019 NBA Draft, and that is why he falls in this redraft. Porter Jr. has the talent to thrive in the NBA, but he needs to get his act together.

24. Terance Mann: Philadelphia 76ers

Actual position: 48th

Original number 24 pick: Ty Jerome

Terance Mann got off to a quick start with the Los Angeles Clippers. He hasn't developed much since, though, and that prevents him from being drafted in the top 20, but he has established as a rotation-level player. The fact that he falls all the way to 24 should go to show you just how deep this draft class is.

25. Talen Horton-Tucker: Portland Trail Blazers

Actual position: 46th

Original number 25 pick: Nassir Little

Because of his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker has always been a little overrated. He is streaky and sometimes inefficient. He is a tough guard, though, as his tough shot-making paired with his bulky frame and impressive strength makes it hard for players to lock him down.

26. Jaxson Hayes: Cleveland Cavaliers

Actual position: 8th

Original number 26 pick: Dylan Windler

It came as a little bit of a surprise to see the Pelicans draft two frontcourt players who were limited to paint play in the lottery in 2019. Inevitably, Jaxson Hayes and Zion Williamson were going to fight for minutes, and they were a weird fit together when they shared the floor. Hayes didn't improve once leaving New Orleans, but he has established himself as a playable backup center. He is a rim-runner who can finish lobs and clean up the glass, but he adds a little bit more to an offense in transition because of his fluidity and speed.

27. Cam Reddish: Brooklyn Nets

Actual position: 10th

Original number 27 pick: Mfiondu Kabengele

People have always viewed Cam Reddish as a player with lots of potential, but he has been unable to reach his potential, and five years into his career we now have a pretty good feeling about who he is as a player. Reddish has averaged 9.3 points per game for his career, but rather than getting better like many expected, his production has dropped in recent seasons, as teams have been unwilling to make him a major part of their plans. Still, Reddish belongs in the first round because, at his best, he is a bucket-getting wing.

28. Dean Wade: Golden State Warriors

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 28 pick: Jordan Poole

Dean Wade brings one thing to the table, and that is shooting. The Warriors obviously love shooters, and the stretch four would certainly get a lot of open looks from deep had he been drafted by the Warriors. Golden State's only position that has lacked shooting over the years is the power forward spot, as Draymond Green doesn't offer much as a marksman. That makes Wade's fit picture perfect for the team, as he would fill in for Green in the one area where he lacks.

29. Darius Bazley: San Antonio Spurs

Actual position: 23rd

Original number 29 pick: Keldon Johnson

Darius Bazley has already played for four NBA teams, which would make you assume that his time in the NBA is coming to a close soon. That isn't the case, though, as his career appears to only be starting. Bazley's path to the NBA was unorthodox, as he took an internship with New Balance rather than taking a more traditional approach to amateur basketball. Because of that, he needed extra time to develop, but the patience is starting to pay off, as his defense has been truly impressive in recent seasons.

30. Bol Bol: Milwaukee Bucks

Actual position: 44th

Original number 30 pick: Kevin Porter Jr.

Bol Bol has always been better in theory than in reality, but he has a lot of fans and plenty of people believe in his potential. In his exercise, the Bucks are one such team. Milwaukee has always prioritized adding length to their roster, and Bol certainly has that.

The Bucks drafted Thon Maker in the lottery only three years earlier, but because he became a draft bust, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them target a similar archetype like Bol in a 2019 NBA redraft. Bol hasn't produced like one of the 30 best players from this draft class, but his ability to put the ball on the ground and hit tough jump shots is rare for someone who is 7-foot-3.

Every season, Bol has shown flashes of extreme talent, but he has never put it together over a full season and often finds himself riding the bench. His potential and fit in Milwaukee alongside massive defenders like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez is worth the gamble with the last pick in the first round of a redraft.