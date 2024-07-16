The Cincinnati Reds enter the All-Star Break having won five of their last seven games. It has buoyed a disappointing start to the year after a promising year in 2023. The National League Wild Card standings continue to be very deep, the Reds lost a game in the standings to Pittsburgh during that stretch, so they will need reinforcements at the trade deadline to get back to the playoffs. Looking at the injury-plagued roster, the outfield is a point of interest to improve the roster in the interim. Could Luis Robert Jr be the key to getting the Reds back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020? Or will a pitcher be on their way to the Queen City?

A big splash for the Reds

Cincinnati has struggled to keep star players around after their rookie contracts, specifically Luis Castillo, Eugenio Suarez, and more. Elly De La Cruz has five years of team control after this season, giving the Reds a pretty clear window of contention. They can prop that window open by trading for Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox centerfielder has three years of control after this season, locking down a premier position and adding an above-average right-handed bat to the middle of their lineup. Robert has been connected to the big market teams across the majors in the run-up to the trade deadline, specifically the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Reds would have to give up a few blue-chip prospects to make this deal with Chicago considering they will likely get many offers for their centerfielder. When you add that to their recent selection of RHP Chase Burns at second overall, they are in a position to move their top prospect.

Reds receive: OF Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox receive: RHP Rhett Lowder (CIN #1, OVR #20), 3b Cam Collier (CIN #3, MLB #84), RHP Connor Phillips (CIN #5)

A package deal with Oakland

The Athletics' are a team of interest at this deadline because of their flame-throwing reliever Mason Miller. The Reds will likely not be in the running for him due to their dynamic duo of Fernando Cruz and Alexis Diaz in the bullpen. Instead, they'll look to the starting rotation for a pitcher.

Baseball Reference has Brent Rooker as the most valuable player on the Athletics this season with a 3.1 WAR. No Reds outfielder has posted a WAR that high this season. Rooker would be a valuable addition both in the field and as a designated hitter. He has three years of team control and would be a great addition to the Reds long term. With the recent rise of Rece Hinds at the plate, Rooker would be able to give him designated hitter days down the stretch toward a Wild Card spot.

On the mound, the Reds would be wise to add Ross Stripling. He is currently on the injured list with an elbow strain but is expected to return after the All-Star Break. He is a low-risk, high-reward add for Cincinnati at the trade deadline as he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

For the Athletics, they will look to have players who they can develop in the minor leagues while the team awaits their new home in Las Vegas.

Reds receive: OF/DH Brent Rooker, RHP Ross Stripling

Athletics receive: 3b Cam Collier (CIN #3, MLB #84), RHP Chase Petty (CIN #6), RHP Ty Floyd (CIN #11).

Beefing up the starting rotation

When you think of the Reds and their current core, it is almost all offensive players. The pitching could use another big arm to help bring along young up-and-comers, specifically Hunter Greene. Frankie Montas has been a solid starter but won't scare any teams come playoff time. The Reds can continue to look west and add Tyler Anderson from the Los Angeles Angels.

Anderson will be a free agent after the 2025 season which gives him a great opportunity to spend over one year as a top-2 starter on a playoff team. This will also help the Reds this offseason as Montas has an opt-out after the season. If they decided to move on from Montas, they would have his replacement waiting in Anderson. The left-handed pitcher is a great candidate to start playoff games or even come out of the bullpen in a long relief setting in October.

Reds receive: LHP Tyler Anderson

Angels receive: 3B/2B Sal Stewart (CIN #4, OVR #99), RHP Chase Petty (CIN #6)

The Reds looked like a team with no chance at the playoffs in the early stages of this season, but a recent hot streak has them just 3 games back of the final National League Wild Card spot. The additions would have to be significant for the Reds to make the playoffs this season.