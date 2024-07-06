Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is trying to keep playing as hard as he can right now. The outfielder is the subject of all sorts of rumors about him leaving Chicago before the MLB trade deadline.

“I'm not thinking about it,” Robert said when asked about the speculation that he won't be with the White Sox a month from now.

Robert has had a disappointing season in Chicago. The team has had an even more disappointing season, with the worst road record in baseball. The White Sox enter Saturday's games with a lowly 26-64 record. The good news for the team is that it is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Robert Jr.'s season in the Windy City

Robert has had to carry the load in the Chicago offense this year, and it hasn't gone well. The outfielder is slashing at a .235 batting average, with 10 home runs this season. He has driven in 18 runs. He is on track for the worst season offensively he has had in recent memory.

The struggles for the player, as well as the team, are the reasons why he is receiving so much trade speculation. The Philadelphia Phillies are the latest team to reportedly be interested in Robert. The outfielder has stated he would like to stay in Chicago, but that may not be the case. While the club is finding a little more success in recent weeks, they are still far behind in the American League Central Division. At time of writing, Chicago is 30 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in that division.

Robert is actually starting to hit better in the last few weeks. He is battling back from a season low .190 average in late June. Robert has hits in eight consecutive games. He has more than one hit in four of those eight outings. He has also hit two of his home runs in the last eight games. His bat is heating up, which actually means his trade stock is also rising. White Sox fans are surely going to be upset if he leaves the team just when he's starting to find his stride this season.

The outfielder had a career high in RBIs during the 2023 campaign. He knocked in 80 runs last season, to go with 144 total hits. He remains far short of those marks during this campaign. While there is still time for him to reignite his offense, the season certainly looks over for the White Sox. The team's run differential is on track to be one of the worst in franchise history, and many believe that manager Pedro Grifol is on his way out following this year. Chicago is on track to lose more than 100 games for the second consecutive season. It's just been hard to watch for fans of the South Side team.

The White Sox are in action Saturday against the Miami Marlins. The game starts at 4:10 Eastern. If Robert's days are numbered in Chicago, White Sox fans are going to have to try and enjoy watching him as much as they can. The trade deadline is July 30.