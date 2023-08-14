Although Elly De La Cruz is just two months into his MLB career, he has already reached elite Barry Bonds territory.

De La Cruz achieved an epic home run-stolen bases feat only Bonds has accomplished faster on Sunday.

Elly De La Cruz reached 10 home runs and 15 stolen bases in the first 58 games of his career. The only player to debut since 1900 and get there faster was Barry Bonds (57 games). pic.twitter.com/KeMinSZ48d — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 13, 2023

Elly De La Cruz's move to third spot in the Reds' batting order has paid immediate dividends

Elly De La Cruz re-wrote the MLB record books in the Reds' 6-5 win over Bonds' old team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. The former launched a 442-ft. solo home run in the top of the third inning off Pirates starting pitcher Andre Jackson in the top of the third inning.

Reds manager David Bell moved De La Cruz to the third spot in the batting order on Friday. The move paid immediate dividends.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

De La Cruz had been the Reds' leadoff batter since July 17. He had been struggling with a .207 batting average and .281 on-base percentage since then. He also struck out 41 percent of the time in 21 appearances as Cincinnati's leadoff hitter.

Worse, the Reds had an atrocious 1-8 win-loss record in their last nine games. Bell noticed De La Cruz's struggles and made the changes.

When Bell moved De La Cruz to third in the Reds' batting order, the latter recorded a two-run triple in the top of the first inning. Cincinnati pulverized Pittsburgh on Friday, 9-2.

“It doesn't matter where they put me in the lineup. I'm going to be able to contribute as much as I can, wherever I can. Obviously, you saw the results out there, and it turned out well,” De La Cruz said.

The 21-year-old De La Cruz made an impact as the Reds' leadoff hitter. He and Jay Bruce are the only Cincinnati players aged 21 or younger who have hit multiple leadoff home runs since 1973.

Elly De La Cruz also hit for the cycle barely one month into his career in the majors. One thing's for sure: the Dominican sensation will re-write a slew of baseball records at the rate he's going.