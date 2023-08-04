Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz has already rewritten the franchise record books this early in his young MLB career.

The 21-year-old Dominican and Jay Bruce are the only two Reds players who have pulled off a similar leadoff home run feat in the last 50 seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Elly De La Cruz hit his 2nd leadoff HR this season. He joins Jay Bruce as the only Reds players, age 21 or younger, with multiple leadoff HR over the last 50 seasons. pic.twitter.com/M8PZqm4IAZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2023

De La Cruz hit his second leadoff home run off Cubs righty Jameson Taillon in the top of the first inning on Thursday. The Reds' rookie shortstop promptly recorded his seventh home run and 20th RBI in 48 games.

Elly De La Cruz has been taking the majors by storm

Elly De La Cruz has made numerous headlines since he broke into the majors on June 6. He obliterated a pitch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard in just his second game with the Reds. It was the first leadoff home run of De La Cruz's MLB career.

De La Cruz wasn't done. He already racked up three extra-base hits in just his second MLB appearance. Consequently, De La Cruz became the fifth-youngest player in the past 40 seasons to accomplish that impressive feat.

De La Cruz also became the first MLB player in 120 years to record at least 20 hits, five stolen bases, and three home runs in his first 15 games. He also hit for the cycle barely three weeks into his MLB career.

Reds veteran first baseman Joey Votto has praised De La Cruz for his outstanding play. The former, who has seen it all in 17 MLB seasons, compared the Dominican sensation to NBA star Vince Carter on July 14.

“Every single day, I tuned in, we tuned in, the city tuned in, he did something special. And that is exactly who he reminds me of,” Votto quipped. “He reminds me of ‘Vinsanity,' ‘Air Canada' Carter. We're going to have to come up with some sweet nicknames for him because the dude is worthy of anything you give him.”

On that note, we're certain Elly De La Cruz will shatter more records and make more jaw-dropping headlines in his MLB career.