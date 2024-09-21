Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is expected to take the mound on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. The pitcher has been on the injured list with a sore elbow.

Greene is expected to be on a pitch count, per Sports Illustrated, so it will be interesting to see how well the Reds hurler performs. The Reds pitcher holds a 9-4 record on the season, with 24 game appearances. He last pitched for the team on August 13, tossing seven innings in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds are 75-80 on the season, heading into Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Hunter Greene is one of several promising stars for the Reds

Greene is one of several young Reds stars looking to return the franchise to greatness. While Cincinnati's season is nearing its end, the team has some talent that could compete for an NL pennant in the years to come. That group includes Greene and infielder Elly De La Cruz, who set a MLB record with the amount of home runs and stolen bases he's put together over the last few years.

The Reds could be looking at a different season if Greene had been able to keep pitching over the last month or so. The team is 13.5 games behind in the National League Central division this season, and out of the playoff picture. Greene leads the team in strikeouts this campaign, with 162. That's impressive considering the hurler has been off the mound for more than a month. Cincinnati has clearly missed him while he's been injured. Greene holds a 2.83 ERA on the campaign, with more than 143 innings of work.

“He’s learning how to be a big league pitcher,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said in August, per MLB.com. “I think we take that for granted sometimes when you’ve got a 22- [or] 23-year-old trying to work their way into this game. And then once they become 24, 25, 26, they start getting into their prime and they become elite players. He’s always been an elite talent, but now he’s really worked hard, he’s worked his butt off to develop into the pitcher he’s become this year.”

The Reds and Pirates face off at 1:10 Eastern on Saturday. Reds fans hope their star hurler gets his groove back and has an excellent outing.