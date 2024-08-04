The Cincinnati Reds aren't having a great season, but one of their pitchers certainly is. Reds hurler Hunter Greene reached uncharted territory with his amazing pitching performances so far this year. Greene is the only pitcher in the modern era to throw at least 30 innings while allowing no more than 10 hits and 1 run in a five game span, per OptaStats.

Greene threw another gem on Saturday. The Reds hurler finished his day after six innings, giving up only one hit for the team. He didn't allow a run. Greene also fanned 11 batters in a stunning display of pitching dominance. The Reds knocked off the San Francisco Giants, 6-4, behind that pitching.

What Hunter Greene is doing for the Reds

Greene is throwing for his life this season, with a 2.83 ERA. He is 8-4, with 22 starts under his belt. He has thrown 21 consecutive innings without allowing a run. Despite that dominance, the Reds aren't doing very well on the year. The team holds a 53-57 record.

“The overall growth that he has made all-around in his game this year has been a pleasure to watch,” Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He’s the ace of this team, and he’s showing that.”

The young pitcher is truly finding his stride this season, after a few rocky years on the mound. In 2022, he finished the campaign with a 5-13 record in 24 appearances. Greene posted a 4-7 mark in 2023. This season, he had doubled his amount of victories, with a few months still to go in the campaign. He is certainly performing like a pitcher worthy of the Cy Young Award, but his work may be getting overlooked due to the Reds' struggles.

“His command has been unbelievable,” Stephenson added. “Hitting is hard. I can tell you that first hand. For him to be able to paint corners, you've got to tip your cap. His command has been a game-changer this year.”

The Reds have struggled to find victories, despite the dominance of their young ace. Cincinnati is four games under .500 heading into Sunday. The team needs to go on a run, and get help from other teams in their division to make a Wild Card appearance in the National League. The Reds are three and a half games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who are second in the NL Central division.

Cincinnati is in action against the Giants again Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 Eastern.