“Infielder Jeimer Candelario and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Candelario, 30, joins a young Reds team that has spent $87 million on free agents this winter. First on the scene with the deal was @Feinsand.”

Candelario should give the Reds' offense a boost, as he is coming off one of his best seasons in the big leagues. Playing for the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 MLB campaign, Candelario stitched together a .251/.336/.471 batting line to go with 22 home runs, 70 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. He also posted a 119 OPS+.

The 30-year-old Jeimer Candelario will be joining a Reds team with exciting young infield talent, including Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, and Elly De La Cruz. It is also worth noting that the Reds have lost Nick Senzel in free agency, with him opting to join Candelario's former team, the Nationals, according to r Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Candelario began the 2023 campaign with the Nationals but he was traded by Washington to the Cubs at the deadline for DJ Herz and Jevin Made.