The Cincinnati Reds are a franchise known for honoring and loving their best players in ways other franchises can't quite measure up to over time. From Johnny Bench to Pete Rose, Jose Rijo and countless other fan favorites, the Reds have long been seen as one of the classiest and most loyal NL Central and MLB franchises.
Recently a former franchise star and fan favorite Joey Votto signed a minor league deal with the MLB playoff participant Toronto Blue Jays. Votto got real on his free agency plans and disappointments as his pursuit of a home for the 2024 MLB season heated up. Three bold predictions on the Reds' upcoming season were released.
With so much buzz around the Reds franchise, the team took time out to honor one of its longtime heroes in a Twitter post that is going viral.
Reds Honor Joey Votto Amid AL Exodus
Votto got a classy thank you message commemorating 21 years with the Ohio based NL Central franchise on Saturday as the franchise officially say goodbye and farewell.
Several other MLB teams and accounts also chimed in wishing Votto the best in his pursuit of an MLB deal in Toronto.
One of Cincinnati's most beloved stars on the diamond and in the community.
Thank you, @JoeyVotto, for your 21 years with the Reds organization, 17 big league seasons and the everlasting impact you’ve made on Reds Country. pic.twitter.com/fqZI9TDxcb
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 9, 2024
Votto's Impact on Cincinnati Franchise
The power hitting first baseman is now 40 years old and itching for another round or two in the big leagues.
He hit .202 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI last season in Cincinnati. Votto first began his MLB career in Cincinnati with the Reds and is a Toronto, Ontario Canada native which could give him the inside track to making the Blue Jays this season in the American League.
Fans reacted on X calling Votto a ‘great guy and player' and a ‘great representative' for the franchise.
Despite his contributions to the AL Central based Reds franchise, most agreed it was time for Votto to move on, and wished him luck with the Blue Jays franchise.