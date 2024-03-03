Joey Votto is still available in free agency with spring training underway. You'd think his veteran presence is something any team would welcome to the clubhouse. However, MLB teams just haven't been dialing his number this offseason. Now, the veteran outfielder opens up about his current situation.
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Votto claimed his morale is at an all-time low right now. From the sounds of it, Joey Votto is losing hope that a team will sign him for the 2024 season. Additionally, Votto admits he's received more offers to be an analyst than playing offers.
“Funny enough, I've had 10 times the analyst jobs over this offseason than I have had any baseball offers.”
“I get excited about the idea of retirement, traveling, hopefully starting a family one day, having a consistent routine. But I'm just not there yet mentally.”
Joey Votto has made it clear he wants to play “at least one more season,” before calling it a career. However, he may not get that wish based on how little interest he's garnered from MLB teams in free agency.
There is the possibility he ends up signing a contract once the regular season begins. There are many different factors that can force teams to seek help in free agency during the season. Injuries are the typical reason. But only time will tell if Joey Votto signs a deal or not.
The veteran outfielder finished last season with a .202 batting average, 14 home runs, and 38 RBIs. Not the best numbers but he still has some juice left to serve as a designated hitter for a club lacking in offense.
We'll see how it plays out for Joey Votto. As of now it doesn't appear any MLB teams are interested in the veteran outfielder. But as the season progresses that could certainly change.