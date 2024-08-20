ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jose Berrios takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Reds-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Carson Spiers vs. Jose Berrios

Carson Spiers (4-4) with a 4.55 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Spiers' last start was five innings giving up seven hits, four walks, and two home runs. H would give up eight runs total and take the loss to the Brewers. He has made an appearance since, going 2.2 innings in relief and giving up two runs.

2024 Road Splits: Spiers is 1-2 on the road in three starts with four total appearances. He has a 6.30 ERA and a .244 opponent batting average.

Jose Berrios (11-9) with a 3.85 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios went seven innings in his last start giving up two hits, a walk, and a home run. Just one run would score as he took the win over the Angels.

2024 Home Splits: In 12 starts at home this year, Berrios is 8-2 with a 2.83 ERA and a .218 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Reds-Blue Jays Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +122

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8.5 (+108)

Under: 8.5 (-132)

How to Watch Reds vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: BSOH/SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .233 on the year with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 20 bases with 61 runs scored. Jeimer Candelario is also having a solid year. He is hitting .227 on the year with 20 home runs and 56 RBIS. He has also scored 47 times in the year. Elly De La Cruz rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .259 on the year with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 59 bases and scored 78 times this year.

Spencer Steer comes into the game hot. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .409 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs plus three runs scored this week. Jonathan India has also had a solid week. He is hitting .353 in the last week with a .450 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIS while scoring three times in the last week. TJ Freidl has hit .286 in the last week with two home runs and two RBIs as well. The Reds have hit .226 in the last week with a .293 on-base percentage. They have hit 11 home runs and scored 22 times in the last six games.

Current Reds have 46 career at-bats against Jose Berrios. They have hit .239 against him with just one RBI. Ty France has six hits in 12 at-bats and the lone RBI against Berrios. Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario has three hits in 19 at-bats against Berrios.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 19th in batting average, 123h in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .317 this year with a .388 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 72 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .210 on the year but with a .294 base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 52 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 60 times. Rounding out the top bats of the year is George Springer. Springer is hitting .221 this year with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 58 times on the year.

Daulton Varsho has been solid at the plate this year. He is hitting .261 in the last week, with a home run and four RBIs. He has also scored three times. Vladimir Guerrero has been solid as well. He is hitting .533 in the last week with a .563 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Will Wagner has also been solid since making his major league debut. HE is hitting .533 in his last five games, with three RBIs and two runs scored. The Blue Jays have hit .230 in the last week with a .307 on-base percentage. They have nine home runs and 27 runs scored in the last six games.

Final Reds-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have been the better offense in the last week, even though the Reds have been better as a whole this season. The Blue Jays also have Jose Berrios going in this one. Berrios has allowed just two runs in his last 14 innings of work, both on solo home runs. The Reds have the power to add to that home run total, but Berrios has been good at keeping players off base, which will continue in this one. Take the Blue Jays to get the win.

Final Reds-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-144)