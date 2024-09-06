ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with our MLB betting predictions and picks as we're set to bring you coverage of this upcoming series from the National League. The Cincinnati Reds (68-73) will take on the New York Mets (76-64) for the beginning of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Mets prediction and pick.

Reds-Mets Projected Starters

Fernando Cruz (RHP) vs. Sean Manaea (LHP)

Fernando Cruz (3-8) with a 4.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 90 K, 57.2 IP

Last Start: 8/31 vs. MIL (L) – 2.o IP, 0 ER, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: (2-4) with a 4.32 ERA, .226 OBA, 31 K, 25.0 IP

Sean Manaea (11-5) with a 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 154 K, 150.2 IP

Last Start: 9/1 @ CHW (W) – 7.0 IP, 0 ER, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: (5-3) with a 3.82 ERA, .208 OBA, 83 K, 73.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Mets Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +150

New York Mets: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, SportsNet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cincinnati Reds are currently fourth in the NL Central race and barring any heroic winning streaks and monumental collapses, it'll take a lot for them to make it into the Postseason after the year they've had. However, they won't be going down without swinging as the Reds have won their last four consecutive games, including a series sweep of the Houston Astros. Ty France went 9-11 during that series and homered to score the only run in their most recent 1-0 win. They have great momentum heading into this series and they're looking to get some wins back as the Mets lead their meetings 2-1.

Fernando Cruz will get the nod in this one as he makes just his third start this season in 64 total appearances. Typically pitching in relief or save scenarios, they've needed to turn to him late in the season for an extra push due to injuries to their rotation. While he's not one to pitch deep into a game, he's only given up two runs in his last five appearances (8.0 IP) and has notched 11 strikeouts during his last two starts. Expect this to be a bullpen game from the Mets as they tried to steal the first game, tie this season series, and look for a healthy arm the following day.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are currently third in the National League East, sitting 7.5 games back of the leading Philadelphia Phillies. They've made a serious run at their Wild Card positioning and now hold the final spot with a four-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. The Mets have gone 11-4 over their last 15 games, including seven consecutive wins heading into this series. They've gotten the better of the Reds this season and will look for a positive record here at home. Francisco Lindor has been seeing everything from the plate over this recent stretch and their bats grew even more electric with a grand slam for Jesse Winker to complete their sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

Their ace Sean Manaea will make the start in this one following his last seven-inning shutout against the Chicago White Sox. The Mets have now seen a win in Manaea's last four appearances as he's notched 16 strikeouts through his last 13.2 innings of work. His last start against Chicago was a huge confidence booster and a great game to build some momentum, so expect Manaea to be feeling himself as he takes the mound at home with his team riding a winning streak. His pitching has seen a ton of movement over the last few games and he's probably their best option right now for continuing this winning streak.

Final Reds-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Red and Mets will meet for their second and final meeting of the season as the Mets lead the series 2-1. Both teams are hot at the moments with the Reds winning their last four and the Mets notching their last seven wins. While the Reds may be a long shot to make the Postseason, the Mets firmly control their own destiny and have a four-game cushion to work with if they want to lock the final spot in the NL Wild Card.

The Reds have certainly had their moments over the last four games and their series sweep of the Astros was an impressive one. They did so playing small-ball and having a sound defense with ground-ball pitching, so it'll take a great performance from the mound to silence the way these Mets' bats have been humming the last week.

Still, the Mets are arguably the hottest team in baseball right now and it would be foolish to fade an ace like Sean Manaea making the start at home. If he can find even a little run support, which has been plentiful recently, he should be able to carry them to an eighth-straight win.

Final Reds-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets ML (-178)