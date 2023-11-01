The Miami Dolphins earn an "A" while the Kansas City Chiefs get a "B" from the Dolphins-Chiefs Tyreek Hill trade

The 2022 offseason blew up the NFL with huge trades. We've already talked about the one-sided trades with Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, but let's take a closer look at a more balanced one — the Chiefs-Dolphins Tyreek Hill trade.

In March of 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, a first, second and fourth-round pick in 2022, along with a fourth and sixth-round pick in 2023. In addition to getting Hill, the Dolphins signed him to a huge four-year $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.

From the draft picks, Kansas City selected cornerback Trent McDuffie, wide receiver Skyy Moore, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, WR Rashee Rice and defensive tackle Keondre Coburn.

The winner of this trade is less obvious than in the Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson ones. In fact, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt thinks it worked out for both sides.

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties,” Hunt said Tuesday. “Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins,” via Around the NFL.

Despite what Hunt says, the Dolphins clearly got the best player who has benefitted their team the most, but what makes this trade so interesting is the Chiefs still won the Super Bowl after trading away arguably the best receiver in the NFL.

Let's take a closer look at how this trade impacted the two teams, and grade them.

Miami Dolphins: A

The addition of Hill has been an absolute game changer for the Dolphins. It's rare for even the best receivers to change a team's outcome, but Hill has done that. Hill has maximized coach Mike McDaniels' speedy offensive system while helping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa grow as a passer. Though they gave up quite a bit to acquire Hill and signed him to a huge contract, it was completely worth it. Hill is one of the best examples of a player being worth the price, especially given the difference he's made for both Tua and the offense.

Thanks to the presence of Hill, the Miami offense is first in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and points per game. In addition, Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 2,416 passing yards.

In his first season with Miami, Hill had 119 receptions for 1,714 yards and seven touchdowns. He's already on pace to top those wild numbers as he leads the NFL this year with 61 receptions for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. He is also first with 382 yards after the catch and tied for second in 20+ yard pass plays with 16.

Hill isn't just putting up big numbers, but he's on a record setting pace. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to eclispe 1,000 yards in eight games and the fourth in NFL history behind Don Huston, Charlie Hennigan, and Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch.

If Hill stays with the Dolphins longterm putting up these numbers and/or helps them win the Super Bowl, this trade will become an A+.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

The Chiefs let go of Hill in large part because they did not want to pay him a huge contract and the star receiver wanted to go to Florida. Losing a 4x First Team All-Pro would hurt most teams, but somehow the Chiefs still won the Super Bowl in their first year without Hill.

Still, the loss of Hill is showing its effects more this season. After letting receivers like Juju Smith-Schuster go this offseason, Patrick Mahomes has few weapons outside of Travis Kelce. Mahomes and the Chiefs still rank high in the NFL in most passing categories, but it's clear their offense isn't nearly at the same level as it was with Hill. A huge part of Kansas City's deep passing game has been lost since Hill left, and Mahomes' current targets are less reliable.

Instead, the Chiefs have become more of a defensive team. The best player they selected with the picks from the Dolphins is McDuffie, who is a big part of the Chiefs second-ranked pass defense. Thanks to McDuffie and the defense, the Chiefs are top contenders in the AFC without a huge arsenal of offensive weaponry.

The Chiefs get a “B” for this trade because they got what looks to be a great player in McDuffie and some other good ones developing. They also earn the “B” because losing Tyreek Hill didn't keep them from the ultimate goal — winning the Super Bowl. This grade can still improve if more of their draft picks develop into Pro Bowlers or high-level players who help them win.

Overall, the Dolphins definitely won this trade, but the Chiefs didn't lose it either. The Chiefs will face their former wideout this weekend when they take on the Dolphins in Germany.