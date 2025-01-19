Reinier de Ridder lived up to his pre-fight promises, submitting Kevin Holland in the first round to kick off the UFC 311 PPV main card at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder needed just 3:42 to secure a rear-naked choke victory, silencing doubters and announcing himself as a serious threat in the UFC's middleweight division.

Grappling Masterclass

From the opening bell, de Ridder's game plan was evident. The Dutch submission specialist pressured Holland relentlessly, cutting off the cage and looking for opportunities to close the distance. Holland, known for his striking prowess and unorthodox style, found himself unable to establish his rhythm against the aggressive grappler.

The turning point came during the opening moments of the first round when de Ridder secured a takedown that would prove to be the beginning of the end for Holland. Once on the ground, de Ridder's world-class grappling skills were on full display. He quickly took Holland's back and began working on the submission.

Holland, to his credit, fought valiantly to defend, but de Ridder's pressure was relentless. With just over a minute left in the round, de Ridder locked in the rear-naked choke. Despite Holland's best efforts to escape, the pressure proved too much, and he was forced to tap at the 3:31 mark of the first round.

Reinier de Ridder wants a top-5 opponent next

This victory not only validates de Ridder's UFC debut win over Gerald Meerschaert but also immediately establishes him as a serious contender in the 185-pound division. The Dutchman's ability to dominate a veteran like Holland so decisively will undoubtedly catch the attention of the middleweight elite.

For Holland, this loss marks a significant setback in his UFC journey. Having entered the bout looking to bounce back from a recent defeat, Holland now finds himself in a precarious position, needing to regroup and reassess his approach in the highly competitive middleweight landscape.

The performance not only earned de Ridder his second UFC victory but also likely secured him a performance bonus and a fast track to facing ranked opposition in his next outing. UFC matchmakers will undoubtedly be looking at potential matchups that could further test the Dutch fighter's mettle against established UFC veterans.

As UFC 311 continues, de Ridder's explosive victory will undoubtedly be one of the talking points of the night. With this win, he has not only solidified his place in the UFC but has also put the entire middleweight division on notice. The MMA world will be watching closely to see what's next for this exciting new contender who turned a main card opener into a career-defining moment.

As the event progresses towards its championship double-header, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov, de Ridder's performance has set a high bar for the rest of the card to follow. The Dutch submission artist has made it clear that he's not just here to participate – he's here to dominate and climb to the top of the UFC's middleweight mountain.