Remnant 2 is out now and has been picking the brains of players who have ventured through the game's randomly-generated worlds. The game's random nature allows for a lot of replayability and encourages players to replay the same biomes over and over again for better loot and to experience new random events. But this makes it hard for players to find reliable guides for the game, so we're doing our part in giving our readers Remnant 2 guides to help navigate through the game's crazy variable stories. In this Remnant 2 guide, we talk about the Council Chamber event, where we are tasked to find the traitor within the fae council and find out who among the three fae councilors is guilty of dethroning the One True King.

Remnant 2 Council Chamber Guide: Who is the Traitor Fae?

In Losomn, one of the randomly-chosen events that players can encounter is the Council Chamber event. In this event, players are transported to the Council Chamber, where a large, spacious room with an elevated platform allows the player to talk to a council of three faes. According to the faes, an imposter currently sits on the Throne of the One True King, and one of the three is responsible for betraying the King. But they don't know who exactly it is, so they ask the player to help them investigate. The player is then tasked to find out who the traitor is inside the council chamber, with the player directly accusing one of the three Faes of being the guilty one.

Do not guess who is the traitor. Even if you turn out to be correct and hit the 33% chance of choosing the right guy, you still have to present evidence to back up your claim. Failing this will lock you out from the possible loot for completing the quest line. Instead, you'll have to do the necessary steps to identify the traitor correctly.

1. Find the portal to the Council Tribunal. Within the Council Chamber, one of the rooms will have a portal that looks like a standing mirror. If you interact with it, you will be transported to the Council Tribunal, a dark version of the Council Chamber, where everything is distorted and twisted. A similar Council Chamber room can be found here.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Look at the reflection on the floor. Below the elevated platforms, you can parkour your way down and hop to the watery floor. Here, you can find keys that are attached to the pillars, which bare the insignias of the Faes. You'd notice that down here, the Faes aren't present, but if you look closely at the reflections on the water, you'll see the Faes in the actual Council Chamber still being there. You will then have to take the keys and replace them on the correct pillars by matching the keys you get with the keys on the reflections. Take note of how the crests look like and take note of who sits on that pillar's throne.

3. Enter the One True King's Chamber. Earlier, the fae told you that the One True King lies in eternal slumber in his bedchamber just behind them. Once you've matched the keys to the reflections correctly, the door to the bedchamber in the Council Tribunal will open. This will allow you to enter and see the One True King yourself.

4. Find the Assassin's Dagger and the Assassin's Seal. These can be found by climbing the throne of the One True King and jumping to the wall behind him. The Assassin's Seal is a ring that lets you get stealthy and deal more damage to enemies that aren't actively targeting you. The Assassin's Dagger, which you'll find right at the back of the One True King, is a quest item and is the evidence you need to accuse the guilty fae of being a traitor. Be ready, though, as soon as you take the dagger, you will be attacked by enemies ambushing you.

5. Return to the Council Chamber and accuse the traitor. Find the dagger in your inventory under the quest items category then inspect it. Look at the bottom of the hilt and you'll find a crest. Remember the keys you saw on the pillars earlier? Check again which one has the corresponding crest that matches the one on the dagger. That is your suspect. Head back to the Council Chamber and talk to the Council again, accuse the traitor, and claim your reward: The Ornate Blade – a melee weapon with a high crit chance.

For more Remnant 2 guides and articles, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.