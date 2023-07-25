Tiller's Rest is one of the different locations that players might find themselves in while exploring Losomn in Remnant 2. In this Remnant 2 guide, we explain how to find and open the Tiller's Rest Safe Chest and what is contained within.

Where to Find the Safe

The Tiller's Rest Safe Chest can be found in Tiller's Rest by finding a hidden path toward one of the corners of the map. The room that contains the safe does not appear on the map until you're inside it, and to access it, one will have to crouch through an opening in the wall.

How to Open the Tiller's Rest Safe Chest

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Once inside, the player will find a room with the Tiller's Rest Safe Chest in the middle. Right beside it will be a slab of stone with a four-digit number written on it. Notice that one of the numbers has a yellowish glow while the rest of the numbers are written with chalk in white. This is not the code to open the safe. The entire room is full of four-digit numbers. Use your flashlight (press L on PC or the up button on the D-Pad) to shine a light on the numbers. Find three more numbers with one of their digits flashing yellow. Take note of the positioning of the yellow digits.

Having found all four numbers, enter the code on the chest. The Tiller's Rest Safe Chest will give the players the Rusted Heirloom, a Ring that provides 2 stacks of BULWARK to the player when their health falls below 50% of its maximum amount.

For more Remnant 2 Guides, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.