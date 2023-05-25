Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams may not have stayed on the market for long.

Williams was fired from his role as Suns head coach earlier this month after a disappointing postseason where even with the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul, Phoenix ended up going out in six to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Of course, the team didn’t have enough time to fully gel together, but the manner of their exit likely played a role as the Suns suffered a blowout home defeat in Game 6 — similar to last year when they were blown out at home in Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite that, Williams still did an admirable job with the Suns as a culture builder and transforming them into a consistent threat in the West, with postseason appearances in three of his four seasons as well as an NBA Finals appearance in 2021.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His work certainly didn’t go unnoticed as far as the Detroit Pistons were concerned. According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein (via Reddit), the Pistons made a ‘big money offer’ to Williams after losing the NBA Draft Lottery.

It certainly would have been a big move from Detroit with Williams coaching the likes of Cade Cunningham and company. In the end, the offer turned out to be unsuccessful and the Pistons will continue their search for a new head coach.

Dwane Casey notably ended his five-season tenure as Pistons head coach in April as he will transition to the front office.