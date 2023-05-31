Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Detroit Pistons are in the hunt for their next head coach after Dwane Casey transitioned into a front-office role and it appears they’ve found the man for the job: Monty Williams. But, that’s if he accepts their lucrative offer.

Via Shams:

“The Pistons are preparing to offer Williams in the range of $10 million per year, league sources said, which would put him among the league’s highest-paid coaches. Detroit has been hopeful over the past several weeks that Williams would consider accepting the job, sources added.”

Marc Stein reported just a few days ago that Williams already turned down a contract from the Pistons. However, this is a brand-new offer. If the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year does decide to decline, Detroit has some other options lined up.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Overtime Elite coach Kevin Ollie, and New Orleans Pelicans assistant Jarron Collins are all in the mix, but it’s expected that Lee will emerge as the favorite if Williams isn’t hired.

The 51-year-old has told teams that he’s interested in taking a year off after the Suns fired him. Williams is still owed $21 million over the next three seasons. Despite failing to take Phoenix to the NBA Finals with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the way, Williams basically transformed the franchise from a Western Conference bottom-feeder to a legitimate contender. His resume is very impressive.

Clearly, the Pistons believe he can do a similar thing with their roster, which does have some intriguing talent. They just need the right coach leading the way.