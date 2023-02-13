After a leak about its release, we finally have a date. Here is Returnal’s release date on PC, as well as its gameplay and story.

Returnal PC Release Date: February 15, 2023

Returnal comes out on February 15, 2023. It launches on PC, although it is already available on PlayStation 5.

Returnal Gameplay

Returnal is a third-person shooter roguelike game with bullet-hell mechanics. Players must traverse through an alien planet, dodging bullets and taking down enemies as they do. When the player dies, and they will die, they return to the beginning of their run. The game has two halves, with the halfway point serving as the game’s only progress checkpoint.

While traversing through the planet, the player will have access to an assortment of weapons. This includes pistols, assault rifles, and even more futuristic ones. The player will be able to upgrade these weapons via their various traits. These traits give the weapons perks, which make the weapon deal more damage. The player will also have access to a melee weapon, which they can use to attack enemies, gather resources, or destroy barriers.

The game also has an Ascension feature, which lets up to two players cooperate in beating the game. Players will have to work together and in close proximity, as a tether will force the players together if they get too far apart. Only the host’s progression will save, so if you also want to make progress in your game, you will have to host it for your friend to join in.

Returnal Story

Returnal follows the story of ASTRA Corporation explorer Selene, who tries to land on the alien planet of Atropos to investigate what she calls the “White Shadow”. She is forced to crash-land on the planet as something deals heavy damage to her ship. Upon exploring the planet’s surface, however, she finds various corpses of herself. That’s when she realizes that when she dies, it loops back to when she crashed. Selene must now figure out why the time loop is happening, and figure out just why she is stuck in it in the first place.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.